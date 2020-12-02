SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider, today announced that Curo Fund Services in South Africa, has gone live with TLM Aurora Trade Process Control consolidating infrastructures across asset classes and business lines, ensuring all trade processing, proactive executions management, through to settlement, are based on verified data enhancing cost efficiencies and regulatory compliance.

Curo Fund Services required a solution to further control and provide visibility of its trade processing requirements and to replace multiple silos for a structured end-to-end solution. SmartStream's TLM Aurora Trade Process Control will support the entire transaction lifecycle from the point of deal capture through to allocation, confirmation and settlement. By introducing greater automation and enhancing control, the product will assist in lowering operational risk and cost, as well as managing market volatility and meeting buy-side regulatory requirements. In addition, the increase in STP levels will be paramount as the trade enrichment process draws on a single golden source of static data.

Vincent Kilcoyne, EVP Product Management, SmartStream, says: "It is a great pleasure to work with Curo who are strong advocates of using technology to drive real business benefit and customer experience. As a team we were able to bring together the data from their existing siloed systems, thereby providing a full 360° view across their systems and operations. In addition to the improved command and control, this approach also delivers cost reductions and more efficient back-office operations, which positions the organisation for improved regulatory compliance, both now and going forward. As the industry adapts to changes, we look forward to working with Curo to assist them in their growth goals and to further strengthen their position as leaders in investment administration for their clients".

Barry Maggot, CEO, Curo Fund Services, states: "The investment management community entrusts the administration of assets to us it is our duty to enable our clients to enhance efficiencies and to always provide the best service to their customers. Our ongoing investment in technology supports the pace of their product evolution therefore having closer control over our post trade processing activities is essential. We are grateful to SmartStream and the professional services team for a smooth implementation. We look forward to fulfilling our technology and control duties with SmartStream and working towards a strategy that works for our clients and supports our growth".

A key aspect of TLM Aurora Trade Process Control is the proactive exception management capability which will pre-empt issues at the earliest possible stage. It ensures exceptions are picked up and resolved as early as possible. It consolidates reconciliation, exception management and process flows into a single application, capable of handling a broad range of asset classes including equities, fixed income, foreign exchange and money markets.

