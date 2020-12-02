The UK Government's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has announced its 5G supply chain diversification strategy, and Telecommunications (Security) Bill, detailing how it will build a more competitive supply chain underpinned by the principles of openness, competition and diversity.

Mavenir welcomes this strategy from DCMS which identifies how open-interface solutions will help diversify the global telecoms supply chain. The move signals the UK Government's belief in the importance of internationally agreed open standards to level the playing field and drive adoption of innovative OpenRAN (radio access products that have open interfaces and are interoperable between different suppliers) solutions.

Pardeep Kohli, Mavenir's President and CEO said: "The UK Government's pioneering move will radically change the way in which companies like Mavenir can contribute to diversifying the UK and global 5G supply chain. We are committed to working in partnership with DCMS, Ofcom, Digital Catapult and other stakeholders to help establish a holistic UK R&D ecosystem and develop UK capabilities, in line with DCMS strategy."

Mavenir had recently acquired ip.access Ltd, a leading 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G-ready small cell solutions provider in the UK that extended Mavenir's leadership in OpenRAN by adding 2G and 3G capabilities to its existing 4G and 5G OpenRAN portfolio.

In conjunction with this acquisition, Mavenir expanded its R&D capabilities in Europe with a new Centre of Innovation in Cambridge (United Kingdom), to complement its design centres in Sweden, Czech Republic and Germany. These centres of excellence are located where Mavenir believes there is a true hub of innovation and deep mobile network expertise.

