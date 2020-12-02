Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Kai Medical Lab to Launch FDA Approved Saliva-Based COVID-19 Test December 15. Previously Announced ABC-PCR Test Launches with Film & Tv Testing Contract Increasing To 10,000 Units Commencing December 7.

Kai Medical Laboratory, a state-of-the-art diagnostics laboratory in Dallas TX was acquired by Empower Clinics on October 6, 2020 to further advance the Company's COVID-19 national testing programs for enterprise clients, including movie and television studios, businesses and colleges

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company serving a database of 165,000 patients through clinics in the southwest United States, a telemedicine platform and medical diagnostics laboratory, is pleased to announce that Kai Medical Laboratory ("KAI") will be launching an FDA approved, at home/work saliva COVID-19 RT-PCR test ("Saliva Test") on December 15th.

In addition, the Company's previously announced KAI ABC-PCR test protocol to simultaneously differentiate between Influenza A/B and COVID-19 ("ABC"), will be launching on December 7th, with our record film & tv production contract switching to KAI ABC PCR and increasing the number of test units to 10,000.

FDA APPROVED "SPIT AND SHAKE" AT HOME/WORK SALIVA TEST IS A GAME CHANGER

The KAI Saliva Test is the direct result of investing in scientific R&D through KAI, empowering them to deliver clinical trial data and validation. This gives Empower a strong upper hand nationally and now potentially on an international stage.

The power of the Saliva Test is in its simplicity, in which users merely spit into a funnel, then close the funnel with a lid containing a liquid to be mixed with the saliva by simply shaking it for 5 seconds. This saliva based PCR test does not require a medical technician to administer the specimen collection which can be done by the individual, a parent or an administrator. The specimen is returned to KAI Medical Labs from anywhere in the country for processing. KAI will analyze and provide a response within 24 hours through its HIPAA compliant IT system.

Empower Clinics CEO, Steven McAuley stated "The new KAI Saliva Test is an anywhere-based PCR test that is non-invasive and can even be used to test children. It's simple, effective and can be distributed nationwide with FDA approval using the KAI assay and processing procedures. It is a game changer in its simplicity and we are optimistic about its success."

The KAI Saliva Test will be available for sale December 15th, with distribution expected to comprise of online access, wholesale programs and available through our clinic group Sun Valley Health.

KAI ABC RT-PCR TEST PROTOCOL TO DIFFERENTIATE BETWEEN INFLUENZA A/B AND COVID-19 ("ABC") LAUNCHES WITH RECORD ORDER FROM FILM & TV PRODUCTION

On November 19th, Empower announced Kai Medical Lab to Introduce New Influenza A/B COVID RT-PCR Test to Differentiate Influenza From COVID-19, which will be vital in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory pathogens.

Furthermore, Empower confirmed in that press release that the record order received from a film & television production for 9,000 tests is in excess of $1,000,000 would be switching to the higher priced ABC RT-PCR Test.

LAUNCH DATE OF COVID-19 ABC RT-PCR TEST MAKES KAI A LEADING NATIONAL MEDICAL LABORATORY

Given the fact that household named labs have not been able to begin distributing their form of an ABC PCR test, the KAI launch date and record order for its ABC RT-PCR test makes KAI Medical Labs a national leader in COVID-19 testing. As a result, Empower has filed a trademark for KAI ABC PCR.

Empower CEO McAuley added "The requirements for more diverse and flexible testing protocols solving complex operational requirements for consumers, industry, private and public sectors form the scientific R&D focus for KAI Medical, as we lead trials and validation for the latest COVID-19 tests."

Having these new simplified and highly accurate "gold standard" RT-PCR tests opens up markets by breaking down barriers to enable industries to get back to business again, while enabling the public sector to deliver the services of the government that countries depend upon.

MULTIPLE BENEFITS OF KAI ABC RT-PCR RANGE FROM EARLY AND CORRECT DIAGNOSIS TO PACKAGED COST SAVINGS

COVID-19 and influenza viruses have a similar disease presentation. They both cause respiratory disease, which presents as a wide range of illness from asymptomatic or mild through to severe disease and death. As such, the benefits of this KAI ABC PCR test protocol being able to differentiate between the Flu and COVID-19 are invaluable as follows:

First, it is vital in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory pathogens . As most COVID-19 testing now primarily focuses on COVID-19 only, diagnosing the difference between the two will be crucial to treatment, health outcomes, and overall health of the population. Specifically, differentiating the pathogens will help medical professionals quickly diagnose and treat more efficiently & efficaciously.

Second, it is a vital tool in helping slow down the spread of COVID-19 . Specifically, the speed of transmission is an important point of difference between the two viruses. Influenza has a shorter median incubation period (the time from infection to appearance of symptoms) than COVID-19. Transmission in the first 3-5 days of illness is a major driver for the spread of viral infections. This makes COVID-19 extremely difficult to contain. This is why testing to differentiate the viral infections becomes critical to "slowing the spread."

Finally, affordability and efficiency. Though the overall cost of an ABC RT-PCR test is approximately 15% to 25% more expensive than an RT-PCR test, providing analysis on all three viruses is significantly cheaper and more affordable than testing for them separately. Moreover, from an efficiency point of view, simultaneously confirming a patient has the flu and does not have COVID-19 from the same collected specimen, allows them, their families and work colleagues to return to a normal life much faster.

BENEFITS TO EMPOWER CLINICS

From a business development point of view, Empower has a high degree of confidence the multiple benefits listed above will translate into significant new business, as evidenced already by the transition of the Company's recent $1,000,000 test order by a film & tv production from RT-PCR to the new KAI ABC PCR protocol.

From an R&D perspective, Kai Medical Laboratory is focused on the future and new innovative quality testing to better understand the epidemiology and contagion containment that we have all experienced during this pandemic. Kai Medical will continue to be at the forefront of science and innovative quality care by providing value added services, accuracy, and consistency. As such, we believe more successful R&D product announcements will be made in the near future.

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is creating a network of physicians and practitioners who integrate to serve patient needs, in-clinic, through telemedicine, and with decentralized mobile delivery. A simplified, streamlined care model bringing key attributes of the healthcare supply chain together, always focused on patient experience. The Company provides COVID-19 testing services to consumers and businesses as part of a four-phased nationwide testing initiative in the United States. Empower recently acquired Kai Medical Laboratory, LLC as a wholly owned subsidiary with large-scale testing capability.

