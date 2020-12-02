The Ontario-based solar company will pay US$13 million to settle a class action filed in August 2010, after the Ontario Superior Court approved the offer.The Chicago-based Cision news wire has reported the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has approved the US$13 million offer made by Canadian Solar to settle a class action lawsuit with shareholders. The Sino-Canadian solar company, based in Guelph, Ontario, made the offer in August to settle an action brought by London, Ontario-based legal practice Siskinds LLP in August 2010. The lawsuit is described as a "$100 million" class action on the Siskinds ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...