The new solution integrates the inverters of Solax's X-1 Hybrid G4 series and its Triple Power 3.0 Battery systems. According to the manufacturer, the hybrid battery inverter can be deployed in only 30 minutes and by a single person.The battery can reportedly be charged in an hour. Image: SolaX Chinese inverter manufacturer Solax Power has unveiled a new series of residential hybrid storage systems that integrate its own inverter tech and triple-power battery sets. The all-in-one residential battery inverter solution, called X-ESS G4, is equipped with inverters of the series X-1 Hybrid G4, which ...

