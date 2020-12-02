Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.12.2020 | 11:52
Bruno Sidler joins the SGL TransGroup team

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruno Sidler, formerly CEO of the global giant Panalpina, has joined the SGL TransGroup team in a capacity as industrial advisor to the CEO, Allan Melgaard and the Board led by Tom Gartland, Executive Chairman.

Mr. Sidler will act within a newly formed Advisory Council. He comes with vast experience from the global freight forwarding arena and has held senior executive roles in both EGL and CEVA on top of his tenure with Panalpina.

"We are delighted to have Bruno joining our team. His experience in building a global presence in our industry is unrivaled and he will add a lot of value to our plans and ambitions in growing our global platform" says Allan Melgaard, Global CEO.

"I am thrilled to be offered the opportunity to share my experiences with the ambitious and successful team at SGL TransGroup. The company seems to share the same entrepreneurial spirit that we fostered in Panalpina back in the days so I feel right at home in this environment" says Bruno Sidler.

For additional information, please contact:

Allan Melgaard, Group CEO
+45 3248 0045
am@scangl.com

