The two Italian energy giants have joined forces to bring online 20 MW of hydrogen capacity between 2022 and 2023. Two 10 MW pilot electrolyzers will be built at unspecified Eni refineries.Italian power utility Enel and energy provider Eni have announced a plan to deploy 20 MW of hydrogen generation capacity between 2022 and 2023. In a joint press release, the two companies specified that two 10 MW electrolyzers will be built at unspecified Eni refineries in Italy, "where green hydrogen appears to be the best decarbonization option." Eni has recently completed a 31 MW solar plant at one of its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...