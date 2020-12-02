Torq Resources Inc.: Torq Appoints Exploration Team in Chile

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed a highly experienced exploration and logistics team in Chile. This is an important step for the Company as it builds a portfolio of high potential projects in the country. The team is comprised of Waldo Cuadra, Javier Rojas and Piotr Palencezk, who have played key roles in several major discoveries within Chile and provide a wide network of project opportunities and exploration professionals.

A Message from Shawn Wallace, Executive Chairman:

"In our pursuit of world-class opportunities for Torq, we have been searching across several continents for projects with the potential to generate significant shareholder return. This has led us to prospects in Chile, which hosts some of the world's largest copper and gold mines.

"In advance of our first acquisition, we are fortunate to have attracted a premier Chilean exploration team to strengthen and complement our already strong technical team. The Chilean team will facilitate the Company's ability to access projects and improve upon the execution of acquisitions and work programs. This will expedite Torq's plan to procure a portfolio of highly prospective top-tier mineral exploration projects."

The Chilean Exploration Team:

Waldo Cuadra, General Manager, Chile

Mr. Cuadra brings over 40 years of experience both as a geologist and an executive within the mining industry. He has led multi-disciplinary teams in exploration, development, construction and production in Chile, Argentina and Peru. Mr. Cuadra has held senior management roles for Shell-Billiton, Noranda-Falconbridge, Placer Dome, Newgold and Goldcorp, focusing on projects from grassroots to feasibility stage. He also played a key role in the acquisition and discovery of the La Fortuna (El Morro) copper-gold deposit, which is now part of the Teck-Newmont joint venture, Nueva Union.

Javier Rojas, Exploration Manager, Chile

Mr. Rojas brings over 27 years of experience in copper, gold and silver exploration, project development and mining in Chile, Peru, Bolivia and Mexico. Recently, Mr. Rojas led the exploration and development teams in the discovery of the Totora Copper-Gold porphyry in Chile. Additionally, he has advanced the resource expansion of the Delirio and Puquios copper mining projects for Santiago Metals Limited. He holds an MBA from the Universidad Adolfo Ibanez, Chile

Piotr Paleczek, Principal Geologist, Chile

Mr. Paleczek is an exploration geologist with 40 years of experience in epithermal and porphyry environments in Chile and Argentina. He has held senior exploration roles with LAC Minerals, Barrick, Noranda-Falconbridge and Xstrata. The range of his experience spans from grassroots through to development stage projects with notable success in early stage prospects. Mr. Paleczek played a key role in the discovery of La Fortuna (El Morro), which is now part of the Teck-Newmont joint venture, Nueva Union, and he also participated in the West Wall discovery, now held by Anglo American. He has significant experience in exploring within the El Tambo District and the Pascua Lama (El Indio Belt).

The Company would also like to announce changes to its board of directors. Shawn Wallace, previously Co-Chair alongside his long-time business partner, Ivan Bebek, will assume the role of Executive Chairman, effective immediately. Ivan Bebek will remain a director of the Company and a key driver going forward. Mr. Bebek will also assume the committee roles previously occupied by Mr. Wallace (Audit Committee and Nomination, Governance & Compensation Committee).

In addition, Torq has appointed Michael Henrichsen, P.Geo., as Chief Geologist. Mr. Henrichsen will play an integral role in the Company's development and has worked closely with management for the last several years. Mr. Henrichsen was the global structural geologist at Newmont and has worked extensively at major gold camps in South America.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Shawn Wallace

Executive Chairman

For further information on Torq Resources, please contact Natasha Frakes, Manager of Corporate Communications at (778) 729-0500 or info@torqresources.com.

About Torq Resources

Torq is a junior exploration company focused on establishing a top-tier mineral portfolio. The Company's management team has raised over $500 million and monetized successes in three previous exploration companies. Torq is continually reviewing mineral targets in pursuit of acquisition, strategic exploration and significant discovery.

Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information is information that includes implied future performance and/or forecast information including information relating to, or associated with, exploration and or development of mineral properties. These statements or graphical information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different (either positively or negatively) from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Torq Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619116/Torq-Appoints-Exploration-Team-in-Chile