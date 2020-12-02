DGAP-News: Enterprise Singapore / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enterprise Singapore: Singapore Fintech Festival and the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology to feature world's first 24-hour hybrid digital and physical event



02.12.2020 / 13:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Enterprise Singapore



Media Release



Singapore Fintech Festival and the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology to feature world's first 24-hour hybrid digital and physical event

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 December 2020 - The Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) and the Singapore Week of Innovation and TeCHnology (SWITCH), the world's first week-long round-the-clock, hybrid digital and physical event, will run from 7 to 11 December 2020. Organised by Monetary Authority of Singapore and Enterprise Singapore, the event will feature a unique hybrid format that combines a 24-hour online event platform with global satellite events around the world.

SFF x SWITCH 2020 will feature a digital city that will allow participants access to over 650 speakers from the global innovation and tech community, 150 content partners, 200 sessions to engage participants and more than 900 exhibitors on the Digital Singapore platform. Participants can access live content broadcasts running round-the-clock and on-demand sessions. Established speakers participating at SWITCH include:

Dr Chi Youngcho, President and CIO, Hyundai Motor Group

Timothy Draper, Founding Partner, Draper Associates

Henry Ma, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, WeBank

Professor H.S. Philip Wong, Willard R. and Inez Kerr Bell Professor in the School of Engineering, Stanford University

Albert, Co-Founder, Traveloka

Ye Gang, Group Chief Operating Officer, Sea Ltd

The SWITCH Global Channel, curated by SWITCH's global innovation partners allows participants access to market knowledge, opportunities, insights and tips on business culture from over 42 cities in 31 countries across Africa, Asia (China, India and Southeast Asia), Europe, Middle East, North America and Northeast Asia & Oceania.

Another highlight of SWITCH is Asia's most exciting global startup competition, SLINGSHOT, happening from 7 to 9 December. The Top 100 global startups stand a chance to win over S$7.5 million worth of prizes, including resources such as office space, cloud credits and mentorship to help global startups take root in Singapore.

Key panels during SWITCH include:

SWITCH Connect Channel

Co-Innovation in Smart Cities - Accelerated Through a Resource Integrator

Hosted by CapitaLand

Unique opportunity to learn how global companies - DHL, Kone and Schneider Electric - continue to innovate and co-innovate with partners to stay at the top of their game, and the role that the recently launched Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab can play.

Deep Tech Summit: Deep Tech for a Post-COVID-19 World

Hosted by SGInnovate

With humanity facing pressing challenges in health, climate change, we want to explore the promise of deep tech to help our future economy and society be more resilient, liveable and sustainable, particularly as we begin to rebuild in the post-COVID-19 era.

The Rising Asian Founders

There's a fascination around entrepreneurs. Often characterised by an appetite for risk, overcoming odds and being the leaders of change in their generation. They are a diverse group of individuals who share the drive to risk it all while making the impossible possible. Tune in to hear the rising founders of Southeast Asia share their story on how they got to where they are today.

Why We Need 'Open Innovation' to Tackle the Biggest Global Challenges

Hosted by UNDP

In tackling our biggest challenges - from COVID-19 to climate change - we need to use the best of human talent, wherever it may be found. Open innovation is about collaboration and community: building talent, solutions, and partnership. Join us to hear more about how it's working in practice, and how you can get involved.

SWITCH Global Channel

Market Access: Southeast Asia - The Diversity of Corporate Innovation in Southeast Asia

Central Group, VNG Corporation, Dexa Group

The unprecedented challenges arising from the pandemic presents opportunities for Southeast Asia's corporates to reimagine their operating models. Join us as we discover the diversity of corporate innovation in Southeast Asia.

Corporate Innovation in China

Ericsson ONE, Boehringer Ingelheim

In today's everchanging digital world, innovation is crucial. Find out from Patrik Sandin, Director of Ventures & Growth, Ericsson ONE and Hong Wa Poon from Boehringer Ingelheim, BIX China, about how the economic landscape has evolved, and the

opportunities available in the corporate innovation space.

Germany Singapore Business Forum (GSBF) Connect X Switch 2020

The panel will shed light on how open innovation helps create growth opportunities and targeted solutions to address rapidly-evolving market demands. Participants can

benefit from the practical insights of our guest speakers from Germany and Singapore on what to expect and how to get started on their own open innovation journeys.

Edges of Southeast Asia

Deloitte, US-ASEAN Business Council, Economic Development Board (Singapore)

There's much more to Southeast Asia than what the headlines and numbers tell you. Hidden in plain sight are Edges - people, places, and platforms that are pushing against the boundaries and transforming Southeast Asia from the inside. Join leaders and experts from Deloitte, the US-ASEAN Business Council, the Singapore EDB and more, as we take an unflinching, refreshing look at Southeast Asia from its Edges,

and discuss what they mean for the future of the region and the world.

Navigating the New Funding Landscape in India and Southeast Asia

256 Network

Catch the leaders of leading venture firms like Qualcomm Ventures, KB investment and B Capital as they share insights on the funding landscape in India and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit www.switchsg.org. You can register for SWITCH 2020 at www.bit.ly/32P2EQg.



-End-



About Enterprise Singapore

Enterprise Singapore is the Singapore government agency championing enterprise development. It also supports the growth of Singapore as a hub for global trading and startups.



The agency attracts global commodities traders to establish their global or Asian home base in Singapore. Today, Singapore is a leading global trading hub with a complete ecosystem for the energy, agri-commodities and metals & minerals trading clusters. Singapore is also home to many global enterprises, startups and investors that operate in its robust pro-enterprise environment.



Enterprise Singapore builds trust in Singapore's products and services through quality and standards. Renowned for their dedication to quality and innovation, Singapore companies make ideal business partners.



With Enterprise Singapore's global network in over 35 locations spanning many developed and emerging markets, it connects businesses with relevant Singapore companies for their business expansion.

Visit www.enterprisesg.gov.sg for more information.

About SWITCH

The Singapore Week of Innovation & TeCHnology (SWITCH) is the leading tech festival for the Global-Asia innovation ecosystem. It is a one-stop platform where innovation meets enterprise, with access to global startups, investors, corporates, innovation community and ecosystem players. It focuses on these key industries - Health & Biomedical Sciences, Smart Cities & Urban Solutions, and Trade & Connectivity.

SWITCH is a week-long event featuring Exhibitions, Conferences, Workshops, Lab Crawls, and partner activities such as startups pitching competition, SLINGSHOT 2020, and open innovation platform, TechInnovation. Together with the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF), SFF x SWITCH convened over 60,000 participants from 140 countries, hosted 569 speakers and 1,000 exhibitors in 2019.

SWITCH is supported by the National Research Foundation Singapore (NRF).

Find out more at http://www.switchsg.org/.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Cassandra Wong

Business Partner

Corporate Communications

T: +65 6433 4618

E: cassandra_wong@enterprisesg.gov.sg

_________________________________________________________________________