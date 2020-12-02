SupplyOn AG: From a Visionary idea to a Global Supply Chain Network for the Manufacturing Industry Bosch, Continental, Schaeffler and ZF Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their Joint Venture SupplyOn

HALLBERGMOOS / STUTTGART / HANNOVER / HERZOGENAURACH / FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / SupplyOn, the global collaboration platform for the manufacturing industry, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Starting in 2000 as a joint vision of the automotive suppliers Bosch, Continental, Schaeffler and ZF, SupplyOn is now the leading industry solution for cross-company collaboration in the core sectors of automotive, aerospace, railway and manufacturing. More than 100,000 companies in over 70 countries are now using the industry solution.

SupplyOn provides a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that covers all business processes at the interface between a company and its business partners such as suppliers, service providers and freight forwarders. This enables complex global supply chains to be managed efficiently, transparently and in a crisis-resistant manner.

20 years ago, SupplyOn was one of the first providers of cloud solutions for industrial applications and thus pioneered the networking of global corporations with their business partners. The comprehensive portfolio of solutions and the worldwide network was expanded in 2017 with the acquisition of Newtron and in 2018 with the acquisition of Eurolog.

" We live today in a world that is subject to permanent change, in which everything and everyone is networked and in which the economic, political and social challenges are so vast that they can only be solved jointly in an industrial initiative," says Markus Quicken, CEO of SupplyOn AG. "To achieve this, companies must collaborate more intensively than ever before and need a platform that networks all relevant players along their supply chains simply and efficiently. This is exactly what SupplyOn has created and continuously expanded over the past 20 years, both on a functional level and in terms of global use."

A key success factor of SupplyOn is that the solutions were developed in close cooperation with the customers from the very beginning: In councils and expert groups, the processes to be implemented are defined based on the requirements of the industry in order to create industry standards.

"The introduction of new technologies such as Big Data combined with Machine Learning has made our solutions smarter," says Dr. Stefan Brandner, CEO of SupplyOn AG. "This not only enables our customers today to have more transparency in the global supply chain, but also and above all to recognize delivery risks early on and react in a timely manner".

SupplyOn's outstanding performance has been confirmed by Gartner by positioning the company twice in a row - in 2018 and 2020 - as a leader in the Magic Quadrant for Multi Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks . SupplyOn also received the 2019 Product Leadership Award in the "Digital Supply Network for Discrete Manufacturing" category from Frost & Sullivan.

SupplyOn thanks its customers who believed in the vision of a global supply chain collaboration platform and thus played a key role in the company's success. These thanks also go to the approximately 400 employees who, with their extraordinary commitment and strong focus on customer satisfaction, are continuously expanding and developing both the global corporate network and the comprehensive portfolio of solutions.

About SupplyOn

SupplyOn offers a broad and integrated supply chain solution portfolio for the specific process requirements of the automotive, aerospace, railway and manufacturing industries. It supports processes for supplier management, purchasing, procurement, logistics, transport, quality and risk management. With innovative solutions for visualization, analysis and artificial intelligence, the entire supply chain can be controlled safely, efficiently and intelligently in a dynamic global environment.

SupplyOn's supply chain business network links around 100,000 industrial companies from 70 countries worldwide, including Airbus Group, BMW Group, Bombardier, BorgWarner, Bosch, Continental, Deutsche Bahn, DEUTZ, Kautex Textron, Liebherr, Oerlikon, Safran, Schaeffler, Schindler, Siemens, Thales and ZF.

SupplyOn shareholders are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Schaeffler AG. The company, which was founded in 2000, is headquartered near Munich and has further branches in Europe, the USA and China.

