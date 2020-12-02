WANdisco has announced that its LiveData Migrator product will be integrated into IBM's Big Replicate. This extends its existing relationship with IBM, and IBM's decision to integrate LiveData Migrator follows similar moves by both Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure recently. Those moves have seen commercial activity accelerate in the past few months, with more expected in 2021. No comment on the potential commercial impact of this announcement is provided, but we continue to view the current momentum (see $3m LiveData Migrator contract) as very encouraging.

