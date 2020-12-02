Universal Copper Ltd.: Universal Copper Options Lac Villebon Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("UNV", "Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV:UNV)(FSE:3TA1)(OTC PINK:ECMXF) is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with Doctors Investment Group Ltd. ("Doctors") to acquire its Lac Villebon property consisting of 15 prospective mining claims totaling 864 hectares in Lac Villebon Township located at the eastern end of the Val D'or Gold Mining District, approximately 40 kilometres east of Val D'Or, Quebec.

Lac Villebon lies along a south splay of the Cadillac Transition Zone, a north-northwest trending fault contact between the Pontiac and Abitibi sub-provinces of the Superior province. A potentially auriferous cross cutting offset fault is the exploration target. 2016 diamond drilling, confined to a relatively small section of the claim block, tested a number of EM and magnetic anomalies encountering graphitic shear/fault zones exhibiting strong and pervasive silicification carrying narrow zones of semi-massive to massive sulfide mineralization, primarily pyrite and pyrrhotite, in metavolcanics and metasediments. Along with weakly anomalous gold values, intervals of interesting zinc were also encountered in all holes, with widths ranging from 65 centimetres to 33.05 metres and grades ranging from 0.11% to 0.59% zinc.

UNV President and CEO Clive Massey stated, "Universal is pleased to acquire a nicely situated, technically favorable exploration project in mining friendly Quebec. There are several geophysical anomalies including significant zinc values requiring further exploration. The Lac Villebon project fits nicely into Universal's property portfolio in this ever strengthening resource market."

The Company can obtain a 100% interest in the Lac Villebon property by completing the following terms:

$25,000 within 30 days of signing of the option agreement;

750,000 shares on TSX.V approval;

$50,000 on the 1 st anniversary of TSX.V approval;

anniversary of TSX.V approval; $50,000 on the 2 nd anniversary of TSX.V approval;

anniversary of TSX.V approval; $100,000 on the 3rd anniversary of TSX.V approval;

There are no work requirements with the option agreement. There is a 1% Net Smelter Return (NSR) Royalty that can be purchased for $1,000,000.

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., UNV's Geologist and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Further to the Company's news release on October 13, 2020, the Company has terminated its LOI with UrbanGold Minerals Inc.

For additional information please visit the Company's website at www.universalcopper.com

