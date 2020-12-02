Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Plan to Spin Off of Lavish Entertainment and Dividend its Shareholders

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GTVH), a strategic consulting company doing business in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology sectors, is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has elected to explore the opportunity to spin off Lavish Entertainment and dividend all of its shareholders.

Lavish Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. The Board of Directors have elected to explore the opportunity to Spin off its Entertainment division through a Form 10 Filing which is anticipated to be filed before February. Lavish Entertainment, Inc. started doing business in 2017 while operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, with goals of becoming a nationally recognized concert production company. Lavish Entertainment is currently Doing Business As (DBA) "EpicRaves" which will eventually become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the Company expands its business into many other forms of entertainment. The Company currently has over 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members which have helped the Company successfully organize some of the most exciting Electronic Dance Music events in Las Vegas.

More information on Lavish Entertainment can be found here:

www.LavishEntertainmentInc.com

www.EpicRaves.com

The company election to explore this spin off of Lavish Entertainment into its own trading entity supports Golden Triangle Ventures core business model to help its business achieve their overall goals. Golden Triangle Ventures believes that the company deserves to be trading under its own entity as expectations of this division transpire in the months ahead. All shareholders in Golden Triangle Ventures will get a 1:1 share dividend in Lavish Entertainment once the company Form 10 Filing becomes effective. Once Lavish Entertainment officially spins off Golden Triangle Ventures, management intends to make another exciting acquisition to fill the third corner of its triangular business model. The company management team has been working towards this goal for several months and everything is being prepared to accomplish all the above goals.

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, "This exciting news comes in conjunction with the recent release of our plans to spin off Global Health Services under our Health Division. The reason to spin off both entities is because we are actively preparing and building significant core business developments on both fronts, which we intend to roll into both entities. Because of the companies, assets, and projects that both entities will be acquiring in the year ahead, we absolutely feel the need to have each business trading as its own company."

Mr. Dalsgaard continued to state, "We are currently developing a groundbreaking new business that will shape the entire music industry. Our team is currently preparing its provisional patents, copyrights, trademarks, subcompanies and a full execution strategy for our grand launch announcement coming in the new year. We have spent countless hours working towards making sure every aspect of this new project is done perfectly on every angle. Because of this, we must time our release announcement in conjunction with many other items that need to be completed prior. Our team is pushing very hard and I promise to all our shareholders that this new business we are developing is one of the single biggest opportunities I have ever seen in my entire life. I have never been so excited for the future of our Entertainment Division and I am also very excited to share all the details on each one of our new concerts we have organized once COVID restrictions start to ease. Our decision to spin off Lavish Entertainment is elemental in our plan to grow every aspect of this company going forward."

About Golden Triangle Venture

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. or "GTV" is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this company aims to do business in.

Golden Triangle Ventures Website: http://www.GoldenTriangleInc.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc. including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc. does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. For short updates on the company, please visit the corporate Twitter page @GTV_Inc.

