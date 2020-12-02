Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of Enterprise Network Security and Risk Management solutions, announces a major upgrade in its flagship operating system, StoneOS 5.5R8, which features over one hundred critical updates for the most comprehensive, intelligent, reliable and easy-to-use security solution available for enterprises looking to defend all their network entry points today.

"Today's security landscape is more vulnerable than it has ever been; and businesses are scrambling to ensure that their workforce and critical assets are secure, regardless of access points," Says Timothy Liu, CTO and Co-founder at Hillstone Networks. "Our mission has always been to deliver solutions that help an organization see, understand and act on any vulnerability or attack. Today's updates in StoneOS continues to cement that vision, with features and benefits that help enterprises future-proof their network security."

What's New in StoneOS

StoneOS, version 5.5R8, comes with a fully re-architected, modular design that is de-coupled from the system, and includes robust improvements that ensure consistency of feature sets and the user experience across different hardware and virtual platforms. Core features include:

Botnet Command Control Protection from Edge to Cloud : Includes traffic monitoring of C&C connections from L3 to L7, as well as suspicious DGA traffic detection, customized access lists, and DNS sinkhole and tunneling support to fully secure the network cranium.

: Includes traffic monitoring of C&C connections from L3 to L7, as well as suspicious DGA traffic detection, customized access lists, and DNS sinkhole and tunneling support to fully secure the network cranium. Fully Performant Next-Gen Data Center Firewall with Extended Security Features : Advanced features include data analysis and policy-based, granular control with advanced IPv6 and multicast feature support with protection for any traffic and activity, including terminal service monitoring.

: Advanced features include data analysis and policy-based, granular control with advanced IPv6 and multicast feature support with protection for any traffic and activity, including terminal service monitoring. Agile Configurations to Help Reinforce Policy Management : upgraded, agile configurations ease an admin's workload with aggregate policy management, as well as reduced complexity and overhead with importing/exporting policy rules and the ability to automatically configure authenticated users.

: upgraded, agile configurations ease an admin's workload with aggregate policy management, as well as reduced complexity and overhead with importing/exporting policy rules and the ability to automatically configure authenticated users. Consolidating Security with the Power of Virtualization : In addition to the OS upgrade, a new model is being introduced in the CloudEdge family: VM08. This model and all virtual appliances can now take advantage of the robust security features as the hardware models.

: In addition to the OS upgrade, a new model is being introduced in the CloudEdge family: VM08. This model and all virtual appliances can now take advantage of the robust security features as the hardware models. Reshaping the Enterprise Network Landscape:for enterprises that need to transition to IPv6, the updates make the transition seamless.

More Information

More information on the full set of features for Hillstone StoneOS is available here.

