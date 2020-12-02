CEO Eric Fain Relocates to SoCal to head up West Coast Operations; Senior Architect and Business Leader Anthony Morali to Spearhead Operations on East Coast

Malibu, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2020) - Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, announces today its recently appointed CEO, real estate guru Eric Fain, is relocating to the Company's headquarters in Los Angeles to oversee the Company's overall expansion initiatives.

Fain states, "This is a very exciting time for GSFI and our shareholders. Now, more than ever, energy costs are projected to rise cumulatively over the foreseeable future. This is a major driver for growth in our industry. We've got the team, the resources and the relationships to command a sizable portion of the solar utility lease-back market, which is part of an industry that we believe will experience explosive growth in the coming months and years."





Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market 2020 - 2024

The adoption of solar photovoltaic (PV) technology at a massive scale over the past decades has drastically reduced costs associated with PV equipment, installation, and maintenance. The reduced hard costs along with a more favorable regulatory environment has magnified the potential income that can be made from rooftop solar.

Senior Architect, Strategic Advisor and Renewable Energy design guru Anthony Morali will spearhead operations for East Coast initiatives.

Anthony's notable contributions include adaptive reuse of some of the city's iconic landmark buildings, such as the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center, Cipriani's at 55 Wall Street, Cipriani's at Grand Central Terminal, the conversion of the Bowery Bank into the renowned Capitale event space, among other historic locations throughout Midtown, SoHo and Tribeca.

During the past decade, he began integrating solar and alternative energy systems into his projects for more sustainable designs. He founded and developed SolarRail, a building integrated photovoltaic application that incorporates the benefits of thin-film photovoltaics with structural glazing to create balcony railings, terrace walls, or guardrails that generate electricity.

He has also been a Director of the United Nations International Renewable Energy Sector from 2007 to today. Anthony has received two awards for successful zoning and landmark development, and a Distinguished Service award for his commitment to Green Building.

Emerging opportunities for the Company include its Pier 11 Red Hook/Brooklyn Facility Proposal among others soon to be announced to shareholders.





Pier 11 Red Hook-Brooklyn

Fain and Morali will work together to identify additional cities throughout the U.S. in which the Company's lucrative model, capturing solar energy via creative architecture with leasebacks to local utility companies, can be replicated efficiently toward expedited revenue opportunities and overall shareholder value.

Shareholders-visit greenrainsolar.com. where you can view Green Stream's news, filings and even a live Level 2 stream, along with other company information.

INDUSTRY BYTE:









About Eric Fain

Eric Fain

Experienced Licensed Real Estate Salesperson with a demonstrated history of working in the real estate industry as well as finance. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Sales, New Home Sales, Rentals, and Investment Properties. Strong sales professional with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) focused in Marketing from Hofstra University.

About Anthony Morali





Anthony Morali

Anthony Morali, R.A. A.I.A.

Anthony Morali is the founder of Morali Architects and Renewable Energy Development (R.E.D.). Originally from the Bronx, New York, he graduated from Pratt Institute in 1981. Prior to beginning his own firm he apprenticed with Persich and Giacopelli, and contributed to First Design Award for Holy Trinity Church in Whitestone. Subsequently, he managed the Board of Standards and Appeals city planning and zoning projects with Salvati Architects in Brooklyn. In 1985, he was co-founder of MG Architects, where he stayed until 2004, at which time he founded Morali Architects and R.E.D.

Anthony has been a member of and volunteered with the Mayor's advisory zoning council for Community Board 5 in Queens, from 1991-1993. He has been a part of the Society of American Registered Architects from 1995 to today. In addition, he is a part of the New York Society of Architects, and has been a Director within the organization since 2007. He has also been a Director of the United Nations International Renewable Energy Sector from 2007 to today. Anthony has received two awards for successful zoning and landmark development, and a Distinguished Service award for his commitment to Green Building.





GSFI - Strategic Moves

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.:

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses, constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

