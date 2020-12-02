Excel Fabrication, an Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (ALPP) Subsidiary, Is Now A Supplier For Varco Pruden Buildings, Inc., Swelling Bid Work In Excess Of $100M+

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd., (OTCQB:ALPP) owner of leading small market businesses, announced today that its subsidiary, Excel Fabrication LLC., a subsidiary of A4 Construction Services, Inc., an Alpine 4 holding company, is now an approved Varco Pruden Buildings supplier of steel structures for commercial building.

Excel has provided construction services to the western United States for 12 years. The company is excited to provide steel construction and metal building systems as an economical and aesthetically pleasing design option. Excel has joined Varco Pruden's builder network in an effort to offer more options to their customers. The company expects that being a part of the Varco Pruden Builder network will give Excel's customers greater access to pre-engineered and conventional steel solutions, use of the company's advanced engineering program and contact with architects and engineers. It is for this reason that Alpine 4 is expanding it's reach of General Contracting starting with the following 7 states: Montana, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Wyoming.

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, had this to say, "I must emphasis how big of a deal this is for Excel and A4 Constructions Services, Inc., and we are very pleased to partner with Varco Pruden Buildings as our sole source of steel building offerings. In the past, we offered a disjointed network of suppliers to our client base. Having one supplier with a larger range of product offerings allows us a competitive advantage on several fronts. First, we can be agile in how we plan and spec our building processes. Second, uniformity makes way for fewer construction-related mistakes that kill profitability. Finally, being a part of the Varco Pruden Buildings network allows us to be more efficient with our time and allows us to speed up job completion without sacrificing quality. It's important to point out that over the past month, as we have begun to incorporate Varco Pruden Buildings into our bidding process, our job bidding has swelled to over $100 million. This is a 500% increase over our job bidding prior to being in their network. This is solely related to the strong name recognition and branding of Varco Pruden Buildings."

Excel's VP of Operations, Jeff Laird, had this to say, "Excel Fabrication looks forward to becoming the go-to contractor for the steel building industry. In addition to being in the food, pharmaceutical, mining and fabrication industries, our partnership with Varco Pruden, in conjunction with being a general contractor, allows us to offer competitive pricing. This leads to a varying range of applications in industries such as agriculture, automotive, churches, distribution, government, manufacturing, retrofit and retail spaces with certified energy efficiency and numerous certifications such as UL and US army corps of engineers. This integration gives the opportunity for Excel Fabrication to open a more diverse area of growth for the North West region of the U.S. We are excited to tackle this explosive growth opportunity."

About Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (OTC: ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies even in brick and mortar businesses can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages. This unique perspective has culminated in the development of our Blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System called SPECTRUMebos.

About Varco Pruden Buildings

Varco Pruden Buildings is a division of BlueScope Buildings North America, Inc. Through advanced engineering and proprietary building products, Varco Pruden provides innovative steel building solutions worldwide for low-rise commercial and industrial applications - including offices, warehouses, schools, manufacturing and retail projects. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., the company markets its products through a network of nearly 1,000 authorized builders within the United States and Canada. Varco Pruden is a member of the MBMA, CSSBI and the USGBC. For additional information, visit www.vp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

