Industry Players in Potato Flakes Market Capitalize on Ready-to-eat Food Trends, Leveraging State-of-the Art Drum Dryers: TMR

- Innovative drum dryers help companies in potato flakes market spur production capacities and players are keen on meeting the rising consumer demand for high-quality and healthy potato products

- Potato flakes market to touch ~US$ 11.5 Bn by 2029, rise in consumption of ready-to-eat food and constant product innovations help participants target new application areas

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adoption of multipurpose drum dryers in the potato flakes market is expected to carve out new niche propositions in the potato industry. Producers are leveraging state-of-the-art turnkey solutions that feature high energy as well as water efficiency. A case in point is non-thermal method. Additionally, companies are using technologies that can help retain the nutritional and sensory attributes of potato flakes so that they can be used by food sector to unveil healthy product. Meeting the demand for increasing the shelf-life of bakery is spurring high volume-growth areas in the potato flakes market.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Potato Flakes Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

The global potato flakes market is projected to clock CAGR of ~7% during 2019 - 2029 and reach worth of ~US$ 11.5 Bn by 2029.

Companies are trying to unveil instant potato flakes to consumers to enable them better texture and consistency in meals. The absence of large-scale food processing factories in Central Asia offers large untapped revenue stream for companies which they should grab, contend analysts at TMR.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Key Findings of Potato Flakes Market Report

In 2019, the potato flakes market stood at ~US$ 5.7 billion

Asia Pacific is expected to represent ~ 47% market share during the forecast period

is expected to represent ~ 47% market share during the forecast period India a highly lucrative market in Asia Pacific , the country market expected to clock CAGR of ~7% during 2019 - 2029

a highly lucrative market in , the country market expected to clock CAGR of ~7% during 2019 - 2029 Opportunities in China to rise at promising pace

to rise at promising pace Bakery products lucrative end-use segment

Baby food segment an emerging segment

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/74273

Potato Flakes Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The demand for high-quality potato flakes for various end-use applications has attracted high engineering talent in companies engaged in producing. Adoption of cutting-edge drum dryers is a key aspect bolstering the expansion of the potato flakes market.

Growing preference of these in enhancing the nutrition and taste of bakery products, soups and premixes, frozen food, and especially meat processing is boosting the potato flakes market.

Organic production of potato flakes in several parts of the world is adding momentum to the expansion of the potato flakes market.

Companies in the potato flakes market see a substantial opportunity in the rise in use of instant potato flakes for a variety of meat cuisines, as their addition makes the cuisines crisper.

The adoption of energy- and water-efficient processing technology has opened a new avenue in the potato flakes market.

A variety of ready-to-eat meals, such as processed food products, is a key trend bolstering the expansion of the potato flakes market. In this regard, texturized potato products are gathering traction among consumers.

The bakery industry is emerging as a source of vast revenue stream for market participants in the potato flakes market. Most prominently, potato flakes play role in prolonging the shelf life of several bakery products.

The demand for read-to-eat meals with high nutritional value such as that benefits obese people is bolstering the prospects in the potato flakes market.

The adoption of modern methods of farming of potatoes also favors the growth dynamics of the potato flakes market.

In addition, companies increasingly seek farming and drying technologies that can retain the nutritional and sensory characteristics of the end products, thereby boosting the avenues in the market.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Potato Flakes Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Potato Flakes Market: Regional Landscape

The potato flakes market is witness rapidly emerging avenues in Central Asia. The paucity of large-scale food processing factories in the region has seen players leaning of expanding their production units to harness domestic farming of potatoes. Thus, in recent times, the region has seen a significant shift of the production techniques. Also, producers are eyeing revenue potential in the region might capitalize on the growing worldwide popularity of organically-grown potatoes.

Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative market. The demand in the region has thrived on the back of the growing popularity of ready-to-eat food and potato flakes recipes. India and China are prominent markets in the region.

Browse More Press Releases: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

Global Potato Flakes Market: Segmentation

Potato Flakes Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Potato Flakes Market by Form

Frozen

Dehydrated

Potato Flakes Market by End Use

Bakery Products

Extruded Snacks

Soups and Premixes

Frozen Food

Baby Food

Meat Processing

Potato Flakes Market by Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

HoReCa



Food Industry

Indirect Sales

Modern Trade



Convenience Stores



Specialty Stores



Online Retailers



Departmental Stores



Other Distribution Channels

Potato Flakes Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Peru



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU



U.K.



Nordic



Benelux



Russia



Poland



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



ASEAN



South Korea



Japan

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Turkey



Iran



Israel



Rest of MEA

Browse Latest Reports by TMR: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages Industry,

Snack Products Market - The global snack products market will continue exhibiting growth, albeit at a stunted pace. According to a latest study by Transparency Market Research, the market will witness the impact of the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak. Amid extended lockdown and pandemic crisis, consumers are likelier to stockpile on staple and essential food items. While certain sections within the food industry may witness surge, presently companies operating in comfort food sector are facing low consumption of their items due to disruptions in supply chain. These companies are therefore focusing on mitigating challenges hindering the smooth supply operations, while leveraging their online presence. They are also adopting innovative delivery methods to reach consumers. Most companies intend to adapt to prevailing scenario by investing in D2C or direct-to-consumers ecommerce channels.

Dehydrated Potato Products Market - A substantial rise in people preferring to have pets has been witnessed over the years, due to factors such as security, company, and emotional support that pets provide, particularly to single-person households as well as to working millennials. Owners strive to provide nutritious meals with a variety of flavors to their pets, and are interested in products that offer additional health benefits. Manufacturers in the global pet food market are increasingly incorporating dehydrated potatoes into their pet food products to make them more economical and also increase the palatability of their offerings. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for dehydrated potatoes over the forecast period, thus bolstering the growth of the dehydrated potato products market.

Potato Granules Market - The fast-paced sedentary lifestyles have greatly influenced and altered the eating patterns and habits of the consumers. Consumers are shifting towards adopting round the clock snacking, convenience food, and ready-to-eat food and meals. The growing demand for consumer-driven processed and convenience food industry is the primary driver for the increasing market of potato granules, which are used to enhance the flavor, binding, and performance of the food products. Besides, the potato granules are finding wide market demand owing to its shelf life and easy storage capabilities that are overpowering the raw potatoes that have reduced shelf life and perishability. The potato granules market is also anticipated to witness a lucrative growth owing to the increasing branding and promotional activities done by the manufacturers, the big brands are using online retailing as the preferred channel for the marketing and distribution of the potato granules. Furthermore, the ever-increasing food processing industry and growing market prospects for foodservice providers, is again contributing to the growing demand for potato granules.

Potato Pulp Fresh Market - Potato pulp fresh is rich in vitamins, phosphorus, manganese, niacin, and pantothenic acid along with this goodness they are also low in calories, cholesterol, and fat. The polynutrient nature of potato pulp fresh helps to increase the antioxidant level in the body and fight against various heart and digestion-related diseases. Potato pulp fresh has some applications known to the market due to its niche nature which are on-farm as animal feed, alcoholic beverages and are also used to make thin-walled shaped bodies with high mechanical strength to withstand the baking process. Potato pulp fresh is an excellent alternative to fruits and dairy products as it is a rich source of protein and contains more fiber than any other fruits. The potato pulp fresh market is in its early growth phase and is expected to grow in years to come. The industrialist is spending their big chunks in the R&D phase of this market to come up with niche products that contain all these nutrients are ruling the market.

Explore More Upcoming Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/potato-flakes-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg