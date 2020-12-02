Redgate's 2021 State of Database DevOps survey opens for participation following a rising demand for DevOps, and several notable achievements from the company

Marking its fifth year examining the global tech community's practices around DevOps and database development, Redgate's 2021 State of Database DevOps Report will be unlike any other before it. In a year of unprecedented firsts with a global pandemic, IT professionals and database administrators evolved their database development practices in 2020. As DevOps adoption continues to rise, with 30% of respondents saying they had adopted DevOps practices in 2016 compared to 68% in the last report, numbers are expected to rise further to meet the new demands of remote work environments.

With the survey now open for participation until midnight GMT on December 15, Redgate will donate $1 to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for every submission received.

Redgate is marking the approach toward 2021 with notable achievements in its mission to provide IT teams with database DevOps tools and solutions that meet the most stringent compliance requirements, including:

Inclusion in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Agile and DevOps, 2020, with Redgatecited as a Sample Vendor in the Continuous Compliance Automation category. Research from Redgate's 2020 State of Database DevOps Report pointed to compliance as a growing concern for companies. For Redgate, mention in the Gartner report strengthened the company's commitment to supporting customers with a DevOps-focused approach to the database to balance the accelerated delivery that comes with DevOps, alongside the need to adhere to regulatory compliance.

The acquisition of the popular open source database migration tool, Flyway, was finalized in 2020, which meant that database development teams could better automate deployments across multiple platforms to ensure faster delivery without compromising on code quality. As experts on developing a portfolio of SQL Server tools, the Flyway acquisition pointed to a growing trend of companies adopting multiple databases. By bringing it all under one roof, Redgate could invest heavily in Flyway to secure the future of the community version of the tool, expand its portfolio to new markets, and solidify the company as experts on database DevOps.

In addition to Flyway, Redgate saw major product updates and launches this year, including SQL Monitor version 11, which gives IT teams the ability to monitor all of their servers, databases and instances, whether on-premises or in the cloud, all on one screen. With hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments growing fast amid the pandemic, SQL Monitor V. 11 allows database professionals to maintain the performance of their servers, wherever they are hosted. To address the growing need for sensitive data protection, Redgate released Data Masker 7.1, which masks sensitive data across database tables when moving information into production so developers can protect critical customer information, but still maintain the speed of delivery that customers expect.

Many of these updates were based on the knowledge that came from Redgate's annual State of Database DevOps Report and State of Database Monitoring Report, which saw rising rates of adoption for both DevOps and automation, while highlighting the need for more advanced database monitoring and security solutions to manage the surge of cloud deployments and longer-term remote work environments, respectively. As business environments continue to adopt new strategies for 2021, Redgate remains ready to provide tools and support to best fit the changing needs of IT teams everywhere.

"2020 was a challenging year for every IT department, and I commend our Redgate employees for continuing to find those silver linings in difficult situations," said Redgate CEO Simon Galbraith. "We've increased our support to customers, including offering free online technical courses, our staff launched a Coding Club to keep kids engaged away from classrooms, and we all celebrated together virtually for Redgate's twenty-first birthday. We truly have the best team in the business and I'm immensely proud of what we've accomplished this year and looking forward to a brighter 2021."

