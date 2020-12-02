Milestone Reached with Balsam Hill's 2020 Holiday Campaign

TVSquared, the global leader in cross-platform TV ad measurement, announced today that it measured its one-millionth campaign. The milestone was reached in November with Balsam Hill's 2020 holiday campaign called "This Tree," which ran across linear TV and multiple OTT platforms.

TVSquared measures TV how people watch it across all platforms and devices. Buyers and sellers in more than 75 countries rely on TVSquared's ADvantage platform for real-time measurement of reach and frequency, reach extension, outcomes and audience. With thousands of weekly platform users, ADvantage is always-on, highly flexible and built to scale, processing billions of impressions for over 5,000 advertisers and turning deep analytics into actionable insights.

"Television advertising has been an invaluable part of our global media mix, helping to build our brand, amplify the reach of our messaging and engage with viewers leading up to the holiday season and beyond," said Kristen Gasior, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of eCommerce, Balsam Hill. "TVSquared delivers quick and reliable measurement for linear and OTT campaigns so that we can understand our reach and frequency and tie TV directly to business outcomes, including online sales."

Balsam Hill is renowned worldwide for its superbly crafted lifelike Christmas trees inspired by nature. The brand advertises in the U.S., UK, France, Germany and Australia, and uses TVSquared's platform to measure the reach and performance of its TV campaigns globally.

"Reaching one million campaigns measured in ADvantage is a huge milestone for TVSquared and a big testament to the scale of our platform," said Jo Kinsella, President, TVSquared. "Balsam Hill is a great example of an advertiser that is leaning into cross-platform, and they have been an amazing client to partner with as we continue to help advertisers find the best media mix to drive sales and ROI all while continuing to revolutionize TV."

TVSquared was recently honored with several industry awards, winning "Outstanding Attribution Measurement" at the Cynopsis' AdTech Awards, "Ad Tech Company of the Year" at the UK Business Tech Awards and "Most Significant Technology Measurement Data" at the TVOT Awards for Leadership in Interactive and Multiplatform Television.

About TVSquared

TVSquared is the global leader in cross-platform TV ad measurement. Our ADvantage platform empowers thousands of advertisers in more than 75 countries to inform TV media strategies and drive business growth. We measure reach, attribution and outcomes, and help identify the right audiences. TVSquared measures TV how people watch it across screens and platforms. Learn more at www.tvsquared.com.

