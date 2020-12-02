Highest November ever and second-highest month on record

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that November 2020 total cleared contract volume was 677,190,590 contracts, up 71 percent from November 2019. This marks the highest November ever and the second-highest month on record. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through November was 29,295,206 contracts, up 48.4 percent from November 2019.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 673,660,858, up 72.4 percent from November 2019. Equity options cleared contract volume was 640,174,308 contracts, up 78.9 percent from November 2019. This includes ETF option cleared contract volume of 185,711,923, a 49.9 percent increase compared to November 2019. Index options volume was 33,486,550, a 2.1 percent increase from November 2019. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared options volume is 29,062,585 contracts.

Futures: Total futures cleared contract volume was 3,529,732, a 32.2 percent decrease from November 2019. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 232,621 contracts.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in November 2020 was $86,538,948,248, a 11.5 percent increase compared to November 2019. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 14.4 percent in new loans from November 2019 with 105,418 transactions last month.

November

2020 Total

Contract

Volume November

2019 Total

Contract

Volume November

Total

Contract

Change

vs

2019 YTD Avg Daily

Contract 2020 YTD Avg Daily

Contract

2019 % Change

vs

2019 Equity Options 640,174,308 357,882,106 78.9% 27,206,312 17,518,400 55.3% Index Options 33,486,550 32,813,835 2.1% 1,856,273 1,906,109 -2.6% Total Options 673,660,858 390,695,941 72.4% 29,062,585 19,424,509 49.6% Futures 3,529,732 5,207,403 -32.2% 232,621 309,554 -24.9% Total Volume 677,190,590 395,903,344 71.0% 29,295,206 19,734,063 48.4%

