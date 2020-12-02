Oxford Immunotec Global PLC: Oxford Immunotec Signs Exclusive Distributor Agreement with RIKEN Genesis, a Subsidiary of Sysmex, to Market the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 Kit for the Measurement of the T cell Immune Response to SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Japa

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq: OXFD) (the "Company"), a global, high-growth diagnostics company today announces it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with RIKEN Genesis Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of The Sysmex Corporation (Sysmex), in Japan.



Under the agreement, RIKEN Genesis will exclusively distribute the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit (Research Use Only), developed by Oxford Immunotec for the detection and measurement of SARS-CoV-2 specific T cells, which may offer new insight into immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Based on the company's T-SPOT technology, the only globally approved ELISPOT currently used clinically for the diagnosis of Tuberculosis infection; the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit is already available for research use across Europe and the USA. Trial data recently released by Public Health England1 using the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit suggests that individuals with SARS-CoV-2 specific T cells but without detectible antibodies (serology) may be protected from infection.

Sysmex are committed to the establishment of diagnosis/treatment methods for COVID-19 and already offer PCR tests, antigen tests, and antibody tests. Following a successful trial of the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit in Japan, Sysmex believe offering a T cell response kit will form an important adjunct to their current range of tests for COVID-19.

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, CEO of Oxford Immunotec, said "We've been working with RIKEN Genesis for almost ten years now in Japan and we are delighted to deepen our partnership with this distribution arrangement for our research use SARS-CoV-2 T cell test. RIKEN's strong channel to research customers in Japan will help broaden usage of our T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit, which we believe will be able to make a significant contribution in informing how we can better manage the ongoing pandemic."

Dr. Naoto Kondo, President and CEO of RIKEN Genesis, said "We are excited to start handling T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit in Japan. We have provided the T-SPOT technology to Japan market in strong collaboration with Oxford Immunotec. We hope this kit will contribute to research support and drug development for COVID19, especially vaccine development."

T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 is for research use only, not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Not all products are available in all regions; please contact us for information on availability in any specific country.

For further information on T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 visit: https://www.tspotdiscovery.com.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company. We bring energy and invention to a world in need of diagnostic truth. We are uniquely placed as the only company in the world offering regulated ELISPOT assays for T cell measurement, with approval around the globe. Our leading product, the T-SPOT.TB test, is used for diagnosing infection with Tuberculosis, the world's largest cause of death from infectious disease. The Company is an experienced manufacturer of IVD tests, operating under a fully audited Quality Management System, ensuring rigorous batch control. The company has manufactured in excess of 20 million clinical T cell tests for TB infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.

About RIKEN Genesis

Established in October 2007, RIKEN Genesisor at The Sysmex Corporation site https://www.sysmex.co.jp/en/.

About T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2

Oxford Immunotec has been developing and strengthening its expertise in T cell measurement for over 15 years since the introduction of its T-SPOT technology in the field of TB diagnostics. In that time, we have taken the classic ELISPOT technique and developed it into the world leading proprietary T-SPOT technology platform we now use to measure T cell immune responses, improving performance, standardising results, and streamlining the workflow. This high performance is ensured by our regularly audited manufacturing facility operating to our rigorous quality management system. The T-SPOT.TB test, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test using the T-SPOT technology platform, has been granted regulatory approval for clinical diagnostic use in over 50 countries, including US, EU, Japan and China. The research use-only T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 assay uses this same T-SPOT technology to allow SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells to be detected and enumerated. The optimized antigen mix used in the test is based on SARS-CoV-2 structural proteins and allows the maximum breadth of the immune response to be measured. The Companies single antigen-per-well approach allows specific information about the immune response to different SARS-CoV-2 antigens to be gathered in parallel. Sample processing can be centralised whilst still enabling testing on fresh (rather than frozen) blood, using the Company's T-Cell Xtend reagent (32 h room temperature (RT) sample stability) or T-Cell Select reagent (54 h RT sample stability - automated processing). The T-Cell Select reagent kit also allows for automation and therefore accommodates variations in scale - automation solutions are available for low, medium and high throughput settings.

T-SPOT, the Oxford Immunotec logo, T-Cell Xtend, T-Cell Select and T-SPOT Discovery are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Limited.

For Investor Inquiries:

Matt McLaughlin

Chief Financial Officer

Oxford Immunotec

Tel: +1

