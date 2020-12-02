GlobalSign Wins Computing's Cloud Excellence Award

IoT Identity Platform wins Cloud IoT Product of the Year

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced it is a winner of the 2020 Cloud Excellence Awards. GlobalSign's IoT Identity Platform took the top prize for Computing's 2020 Cloud Excellence Awards, specifically, the Cloud IoT Product of the Year category. GlobalSign's winning entry had what judges were looking for: a product with clearly defined use-cases that tie the IoT into a network without compromising security. The Cloud Excellence Awards recognize the very best individuals, companies, projects, and products in the cloud today.

GlobalSign's IoT Identity Platform is one of the leading cloud-based IoT identity platforms in the world. It is a secure, scalable, and interoperable device identity solution that accelerates time to market by streamlining the integration of IoT security. Companies worldwide in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, high-value asset management, measurement instrumentation, online payments, IoT gateways, smart buildings, smart grids, and other connected products use our Platform to secure their IoT products, data, communications, and IoT ecosystems.

"It is an honor to be awarded the Cloud IoT Product of the Year. The recognition reaffirms GlobalSign's commitment to offering the best in the industry for IoT security," said Lancen LaChance, Vice President, IoT Solutions. "In the 18 months since we unveiled it, the IoT Identity Platform has helped our customers enable certificate identity lifecycle management, overcome operational PKI and enrollment challenges, and remove impediments to success."

A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO Cloud KK and GMO Internet Group, GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

