TraceSafe Inc.: TraceSafe Names Veteran Technology Financier Murray Tevlin to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / Tracesafe Inc., ("TraceSafe") (CSE:TSF) a global leader in wearable safety tech, including contact tracing and quarantine management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Murray Tevlin as director effective immediately. A board vacancy was left by Donald Padgett's resignation, dated November 29, 2020. We thank Mr. Padgett for his tireless service to the company throughout its early life.

Mr. Tevlin is an entrepreneurial lawyer who previously served as lead director of Avigilon Corporation, chairing the special committee advancing to a successful USD$1B merger and acquisition of Avigilon by global communications equipment provider Motorola Solutions. Mr. Tevlin has experience guiding entrepreneurial technology startups and joined the Avigilon board prior to its successful IPO on the TSX.

In addition to his experience in corporate governance and strategic leadership, Mr. Tevlin specialized in contract and employment law and has an extensive knowledge which will be invaluable as the company scales for explosive future growth. Mr. Tevlin was a partner in a major national firm and later founded his own successful firm, during a 35 year law career.

Executive Quote

"We are excited to have someone as transformational as Mr. Tevlin join our board of directors. His experience and leadership will help TraceSafe grow and set strategic vision for years to come", said TraceSafe's CEO Wayne Lloyd. "He's one of the smartest strategic thinkers you could ask for in a board member."

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education Government and large-scale venue management.

