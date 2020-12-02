STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurocine Vaccines AB ("Eurocine Vaccines" or "the Company") announces today that the Company has signed an evaluation agreement with a distinguished regional company, for an evaluation of Endocine in a veterinary vaccine.

Eurocine Vaccines announces today that the Company has signed an evaluation agreement with a distinguished regional veterinary company. The agreement, which is a so-called MTA, Material Transfer Agreement, regulates the conditions for an evaluation of Eurocine Vaccines' vaccine technology Endocine in a veterinary vaccine. During the validity period of the agreement, which is two years, the evaluation will be carried out in one or two animal species. Eurocine Vaccines provides Endocine, while the counterpart bears all other costs for the evaluation. The parties declare their mutual intention to later negotiate the conditions for continued cooperation, should they jointly find the results of the evaluation satisfactory.

CEO Hans Arwidsson comments

"The evaluation agreement reaffirms the great interest in our vaccine technology Endocine and gives Eurocine Vaccines increased visibility in the global market. The veterinary market for vaccines represents large and worldwide sales and can thus be a significant complement to human vaccines, which are the main focus of Eurocine Vaccines."

CONTACT:

Hans Arwidsson, Ph.D., MBA

CEO of Eurocine Vaccines AB

hans.arwidsson@eurocine-vaccines.com

+46 70 634 0171

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eurocine-vaccines/r/eurocine-vaccines-has-signed-an-evaluation-agreement-to-evaluate-endocine--in-the-veterinary-field,c3247990

The following files are available for download: