Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its recent article that offers an overview of the trends and latest developments in healthcare. The forecasts and views of Quantzig's analytics experts are expected to have a significant impact on the healthcare sector between the period 2020-25.

The US healthcare industry is striving to strike the perfect balance between value-based care and fee-for-service. Also, since quality healthcare is one of the essential factors in how individuals perceive their quality of life, healthcare service providers cannot unsee the factors impacting service value. But the ever-changing policies, processes, and complexities facing the US healthcare sector have proven to be a significant hurdle for companies trying to achieve the perfect balance. Besides, factors such as increasing revenue pressures, deteriorating margins, demand for the latest equipment and technology, and limited financial resources have put healthcare providers in a difficult and challenging position.

Key highlights of this report by Quantzig's analytics experts include-

An overview of the challenges and opportunities in the US healthcare industry

Insights on US healthcare industry trends

Details on the growth curve and factors impacting business growth

Insights on the growth curve and factors impacting business growth

According to the advanced analytics experts at Quantzig, "The most agile and forward-thinking healthcare organizations have the opportunity to revolutionize the way care is delivered."

US Healthcare Industry: An Overview of Trends and Challenges Impacting Growth

Detailed industry analysis suggests that new trends and developments will enable US healthcare companies to change their approach to collecting and using data. As per the report, impacts of the ongoing developments will be reflected across healthcare segments, including drug development and medical device manufacturing.

With the transitioning healthcare landscape and growing focus on technology, stakeholders across the healthcare continuum seek information regarding the cost of care and quality of service. Factors such as these necessitate a detailed industry analysis that can help understand the implications and benefits of leveraging technology and new market trends.

US healthcare industry challenges-

US healthcare industry challenges-

Rising healthcare costs

Changing demographics

Resource shortages

US healthcare industry trends-

Personalized medicine

Virtual clinical trials

Rise of social media

US healthcare industry trends-

