Tri-Star Resources Plc - Result of AGM

Tri-Star Resources PLC / AIM: TSTR / Sector: Natural Resource

2 December 2020

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 until the release of this announcement

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star")

Result of AGM

Tri-Star Resources plc (AIM: TSTR), the minerals processing company with a 16.3% investment in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC ("SPMP"),an antimony and gold production facility in the Sultanate of Oman, announces that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions proposed were duly passed, with the votes cast below.

Resolution No In Favour Against 1 67,000,628 2,119,574 2 66,457,653 2,661,947 3 66,466,138 2,654,064 4 66,772,053 2,343,323 5 66,412,428 2,718,834 6 66,412,428 2,718,834

Accordingly, as stated in the Company's circular to shareholders dated 9 November 2020 (the "Circular") and its announcement of the same date, the last day of dealings in Tri-Star's Ordinary Shares will be 9 December 2020, and at 7.00 a.m. on 10 December 2020 the admission to trading on AIM of Tri-Star's Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. In addition, Tri-Star will re-register as a private company and adopt the New Articles following the Cancellation.

The Company will put in place an auction-based secondary market trading facility, details of which will be announced and provided on the Company's website.

Further details of the Cancellation and re-registration as a private company are set out in both the Circular and announcement referred to above. Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Circular. A copy of the Circular is available on the Company's website, at www.tri-starresources.com/investors/corporate-documents/

