KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp.: Liquid Avatar and The KABN Network Launch Cloud-based Biometric Identity Verification for Self Sovereign Identity, Digital Wallets and Verified Credentials

Biometric Solutions match user identity independently of mobile phones, tablets and computers, allowing transportability and safety of digital wallets and credentials across Internet enabled devices

TORONTO, ON and GIBRALTAR / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / The KABN Network together with KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE:KABN) (the "Company" or "KABN North America"), a Canadian fintech company that specializes in continuous online identity verification, management and monetization in Canada and the US, today announces that its cloud-based biometric solutions will now be available on its digital identity management platform, Liquid Avatar (www.liquidavatar.com) enabling a further layer of identity verification that is independent of a user's device.

"With more traditional services, like healthcare, education, verified purchasing and government services expanding online, we developed Liquid Avatar to allow users to use their verified identity to share what they want, when they want and with whom they want in an easy to use visually-enabled platform," said David Lucatch, CEO KABN North America. "Our goal is to reduce and, in some cases, eliminate the need to remember passwords or to present physical credentials in an ever expanding digital landscape. We hope to empower users to seamlessly manage their digital lives as easily and effectively as they do conventionally."

As a cloud-based service, KABN's biometric features are not resident on a device and work with a user's mobile phone, tablet, computer or other camera and Internet enabled devices, to pass verified information securely over the Internet, enabling identity to be transportable and connected to a wide range of applications like Passwords, Digital Wallets and Verified Access and Identity Credentials.

With Liquid Avatar's Self Sovereign Identity management services, a user can manage and customize their credentials through easy to access "icons," enabling them to store, organize and control their information remotely, increasing potential security and safety in the event that the device is lost, stolen or compromised, and making it easy to share services using their facial recognition or other biometric controls.

Liquid Avatar will work with a wide range of emerging technologies and digital platforms to enable the creation and support of a wide range of services, such as:

Identity Verification Services - Bank Grade Identity and Biometric Verification

Digital Wallet Applications - Crypto and Digital Currencies, Identity, Credentials

Verified Access Credentials - Concerts, Movies, Theme Parks, Senior Living, Sporting and other Venue Events and Facilities

Verified Identity Credentials - Government, Healthcare, eCommerce, Membership, School, Workplace and other

Guardianship Services - In early 2021, Liquid Avatar will enable users to authorize a secondary "guardian" for biometric data access. Ideal for parents that want to protect and authorize certain activities for their children, like education, online gaming, eCommerce and other activities. This service can also be used as a safeguard in cases of emergency allowing an authorized second, biometrically verified person, to access a user's data.

"In the real world, we recognize and verify each other using personal recognition, and document verification and we believe that Liquid Avatar can potentially duplicate this process in the digital world," continued Lucatch.

In the coming weeks, the Company is expecting to rollout a number of key initiatives that will support the creation, management and verification of digital wallets and verified access and identity credentials.

About KABN North America - www.kabnnaholdco.com

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of digital identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity. KABN's propriety technology suite includes 4 key products:

Liquid Avatar allows users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons, in conjunction with KABN ID, allow users to manage and control their Digital Identity and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN ID is an Always On, biometric and blockchain based digital identity validation and verification platform allowing users to continuously and confidently prove themselves throughout the online community.

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. is a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "KABN."

For more information, please visit www.kabnnaholdco.com or www.kabnsystemsna.com.

