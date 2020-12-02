Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2020) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today highlighted details regarding the company's anticipated electric vehicle (EV) sales growth in 2021 continuing through 2025.

In general, industry analysts anticipate increasing EV adoption rates through 2025 and this adoption outlook continues to draw investment market attention to leading electric vehicle brand names such as Tesla, Nio and Blink. However, recent analyst research has indicated that COVID19 has negatively impacted demand in the automotive market in general as well as disrupting supply chains.

ALYI management anticipates ALYI's EV sales growth opportunity to sustain through any possible COVID-19 impact with the company reporting robust sales growth starting in 2021 and continuing through 2025.

ALYI has existing sales contracts ready for the company to begin production and those sales contracts have not been impacted by COVID-19. ALYI has signed a letter of intent for an additional EV sales contract in another African country and is in conversations with additional African countries at this time.

"The per capita market penetration of vehicles in Africa today is low and demand for cost effective transportation is high. Any impact to demand related to COVID-19 will have little effect on the very large opportunity to fulfill the reaming demand for cost effective transportation," said ALYI CEO Randell Torno.

ALYI currently has three electric motorcycle platforms heading toward production. The company has recently confirmed plans to start taking orders for its Retro ReVolt BMW R71 Clone Electric Motorcycle starting later this month in December.

The Retro ReVolt BMW R71 Clone Electric Motorcycle is separate from the Rideshare ReVolt Electric Motorcycles ALYI intends to start delivering in Africa next year for the growing rideshare market gradually replacing existing combustion engine motorcycles in use within the existing taxi (boda-boda) market.

In addition to the Rideshare ReVolt Electric Motorcycle going into production for fleet deployment next year, ALYI has recently initiated work on a new state of the art, next generation electric motorcycle designed to innovate the rideshare market in Africa beyond merely the replacement of combustion engines.

For more information and to stay up to date on RevoltTOKEN's latest developments, please visit www.revolttoken.com.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69348