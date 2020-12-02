Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) Market will Reach an Estimation of US$ 7.8 Bn Towards 2030 End: Future Market Insights

Market players are investing in EPP's to protect information and ensure privacy in addition to avoiding breaches.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / The global Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10% throughout the assessment period, 2020-2030. The rising trend "Bring your own device (BYOD)" has boosted demand for EPP solutions have an increasing number of companies. Also, instances of cyber-attacks are rising consistently. With companies across the globe implementing remote-working models, particularly to contain the COVID-19 spread, cyber-security has become more vulnerable, this has boosted demand for the EPP market.

"Companies are increasingly investing in their security budget on protecting networks connected to these devices and endpoint devices due to a rising number of targeted attacks from end-user devices. Considering this, demand foreseen across large as well as small enterprises will keep on rising in the foreseeable future," says an FMI analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12150

Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) Market - Key Highlights

North America led by the US, holds majority of shares due to notable developments in the endpoint security sector.

(BFSI) the segment will be leading the overall market over the assessment period.

The cloud-based category will remain lucrative as majority of players in the market are providing cloud-based endpoint security solutions.

The large enterprise segment is anticipated to remain the key beneficiary amid the global market.

The endpoint protection platform solution segment is likely to remain lead over the projected period.

Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) Market - Drivers

EPP demand is anticipated to swell as BYOD becomes widely adopted.

COVID-19 emerges as a key growth booster in the global market.

Increasing dependency on the Internet is prompting towards high-security risks such as theft and phishing of data, this is further enhancing the need for web protection, in turn, stimulating the market growth.

Surging number of cyber-attacks in the last few years has boosted the adoption of EPP thus become imperative for companies.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12150

Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) Market - Restraints

Absence of skilled professionals along with the hesitation of medium and small companies regarding the adoption of EPP hampers the market growth.

Presence of conventional security products such as anti-malware and antivirus for endpoint protection remains a key obstacle hindering the market expansion.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The COVID-19 outbreak emerged as a huge prospect for the attackers to propel cyber-attacks and spread malware. Due to the crisis, the need for endpoint security platforms is surging. A large number of companies announced that they will choose their employees to work remotely even after the crisis falls, which is likely to unquestionably boost the demand for endpoint protection platforms in approaching years.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12150

Competitive Landscape

The global EPP market is highly competitive. The growing number of cybercrimes and increasing gadget ownership are intensifying the entrance of the new players to the market. Market players will be focusing on improvement in existing products, mergers & acquisitions, along with collaborations with niche players. Major companies active in the global EPP market are Carbon Black, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, Fortinet, Cisco Systems, FireEye, CrowdStrike, Kaspersky, F-Secure, Microsoft and McAfee.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of solution (endpoint protection platform (EPP) and service{professional service (security consulting, training & education and support & maintenance) and managed service)), deployment mode (on-premises and cloud-based), enterprise size (SMEs and large enterprises), industry (government and defense, banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, retail and ecommerce, energy and utilities, manufacturing, education and others), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Explore FMI's Coverage of the Technology Industry

Digital Risk Protection Platform Market: Obtain detailed analysis on the digital risk protection platform market through FMI's report covering competitive analysis, key regions, and segmental analysis for 2020 - 2030.

Digital Lending Platforms Market: Get insights on the digital lending platforms market through FMI's report covering detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis for projection period 2020 - 2030.

Classified Platform Market: FMI's exhaustive study on the global classified platform market covers the latest trends, innovations, key players, and popular strategies for the period 2016 - 2026.

About Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/endpoint-protection-platforms-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/endpoint-protection-platforms-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619152/Endpoint-Protection-Platforms-EPP-Market-will-Reach-an-Estimation-of-US-78-Bn-Towards-2030-End-Future-Market-Insights