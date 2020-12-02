Starting from January, the Swedish furniture provider will launch its Solstrale PV panel offer in the Spanish market.From pv magazine Spain Swedish furniture giant Ikea will begin selling solar modules online in Spain from January. "We want clean energy to be available to the majority of people," the company said in a statement. "We know we have to make an affordable offer and combine it with an attractive financial offer." Ikea added, its Solstrale PV panel offer is appropriate for self-consumption arrays. The offer of the Swedish giant is currently available in France, Australia, Sweden, Italy, ...

