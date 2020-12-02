New Smyrna Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2020) - Starstream Entertainment Inc. (OTC Pink: SSET) announced today that the Company recently formed Starstream SPAC Holdings Corp. in order to facilitate the Company's aggressive growth initiative within the burgeoning $153 Billion staffing industry.

Starstream SPAC Holdings Corp. ("SPAC") was formed and launched as a Florida-based holding company. The SPAC will be used as an acquisition vehicle to identify target businesses, undertake the necessary in-depth due diligence and negotiate a business combination. The Company intends to target businesses within the staffing industry that possess attractive Enterprise Value to Revenue ratios.

A Special Purpose Acquisition Company ("SPAC") is a company with no commercial operations that is formed strictly for the purpose of acquiring an existing company. SPAC's have no existing business operations or even stated targets for acquisition. SPAC's are generally formed to target a particular industry or business sector with the intention of pursing deals in that area.

Carla Rissell, CEO of Starstream Entertainment Inc. stated, "I am very pleased to announce the formation and launch of Starstream SPAC Holdings Corp. This acquisition vehicle structure will greatly enhance our overall Company's ability to identify, target and acquire prime acquisition candidates within the staffing industry. This is an exciting time for the Company and shareholders."

According to industry tracker SPACInsider.com, as of November 10, 2020, there have been 172 SPAC transactions that have raised approximately $63 billion in capital this year, with an average deal size of $367 million. Yet a mere five years ago, the corresponding numbers were twenty deals raising roughly $3.9 billion, each deal averaging around $195 million.

Share Structure Information for Starstream Entertainment Inc. as of December 2, 2020

Total Shares Authorized: 450,000,000 shares

Total Unrestricted Common Shares (Float): 16,686,162 shares

Total Outstanding Common Shares (O/S): 68,010,196 shares

Company share count information is updated on a regular basis on OTC Markets.

