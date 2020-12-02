After winning a JEC Innovation Award in 2016 for its Lincoln MKS Decklid Concept a TCA Ultra Lite outer panel and a carbon fiber RTM prototype inner Continental Structural Plastics (CSP) has fine-tuned its carbon fiber RTM (CF-RTM) process to the point that a premium automaker will be using the technology for closures on future vehicle platforms. These doors will feature both inner and outer panels as well as structural reinforcements molded using CSP's advanced CF-RTM process.

The new carbon fiber RTM press installed at the CSP facility in Palmela, Portugal, will soon be running the company's first commercial applications of this technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

When CSP set up its Center of Excellence for Lightweight Technologies and Carbon Fiber Processes in Pouancé, France, in 2013, the goal was to develop processes to make the use of carbon fiber in high volume applications affordable and feasible. Since then, the CSP team in Europe has been working on developing a high-performance CF-RTM process that would result in high-strength, ultra-light-weight components to help OEMs address stringent CO2 emissions regulations. Specifically, the team has been focused on improving cycle time, utilizing automated preforming and lowering the cost of the carbon fiber materials.

"We have been targeting a 3-minute cycle time using 100 percent recycled carbon fiber. With our multi-material decklid concept, we demonstrated this was totally possible," said Marc Philippe Toitgans, director, Research Development CSP Europe. "Now we are proud to say we have collaborated with major OEMs in the United States and Europe on carbon fiber RTM programs and will see the first commercial applications of this technology very soon."

From CAE analysis, flow simulation, preform process, mold design and full automation, CSP has built best-in-class expertise to support major structural and Class A CF-RTM programs for closures and other BIW applications. CSP's key differentiators are based on:

100 bars of injection pressure, and up to 1,500 tons of pressure for closure applications

High fiber content (greater than 50%) for structural applications

20-second injection time

Management of variable thicknesses

Weight savings of up to 30% when compared to aluminum

To support several carbon fiber RTM programs that will begin as soon as the end of 2020, CSP and parent company Teijin are investing in a dedicated CF-RTM production line in Palmela, Portugal. The initial investment of €5.5 million will include the installation of compression presses, RTM injection units and a bonding cell.

"We are excited to be working hand-in-hand with our customers in Europe to demonstrate our RTM capabilities," said Ricardo Barros, CSP/Inapal program manager. "The level of industrialization and automation we are installing in Palmela is second to none for similar carbon fiber applications."

In addition to reducing component weight and cycle times, the CSP team in Europe has been pursuing a number of methodologies that will result in more sustainable manufacturing processes. Working toward a net zero emission target, CSP Europe is working on tomorrow's CF-RTM process with a primary focus on natural or recycled fibers, thermoplastic/bio-sources, advanced resins, and reduced scrap and waste.

"Our goal is to keep working on a sustainable value proposition with a focus on net zero CO2 emissions," said Philippe Bonte, president, CSP Europe. "We will achieve this via advanced manufacturing technologies and the use of renewable materials with the aim of becoming a positive contributor to the global environment."

About Continental Structural Plastics

Continental Structural Plastics, a Teijin Group company, has provided leading-edge technologies in lightweight composite solutions for the automotive, heavy truck, HVAC and construction industries for 50 years. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, CSP provides full-service engineering support, and holds multiple patents covering materials development and manufacturing processes. The company has operations on three continents and more than 4,300 employees. For more information, visit cspplastics.com.

About the Teijin Group

Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the fields of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Originally established as Japan's first rayon manufacturer in 1918, Teijin has evolved into a unique enterprise encompassing three core business domains: high-performance materials including aramid, carbon fibers and composites, and also resin and plastic processing, films, polyester fibers and products converting; healthcare including pharmaceuticals and home healthcare equipment for bone/joint, respiratory and cardiovascular/metabolic diseases, nursing care and pre-symptomatic healthcare; and IT including B2B solutions for medical, corporate and public systems as well as packaged software and B2C online services for digital entertainment. Deeply committed to its stakeholders, as expressed in the brand statement "Human Chemistry, Human Solutions", Teijin aims to be a company that supports the society of the future. The group comprises more than 170 companies and employs some 20,000 people across 20 countries worldwide. Teijin posted consolidated sales of JPY 853.7 billion (USD 8.0 billion) and total assets of JPY 1,004.2 billion (USD 9.4 billion) in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2020. Please visit www.teijin.com.

