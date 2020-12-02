Anzeige
MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 2

Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP

2 December 2020

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 2 December 2020, an award of shares took place under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Date of transaction2 December 2020
Class of shareOrdinary
Option priceNil cost option
Vesting date69,211 shares will vest in March 2022 and 39,427 shares will vest in March 2023, subject to achievement of the performance conditions.
Holding Period


Performance conditions		Any shares which vest will be subject to a two year holding period from the date of vesting.

The vesting of these awards is subject to performance against a combination of total shareholder return (TSR) and return on capital employed (ROCE) performance targets. The grant of 69,211 shares will be assessed based on performance over the three financial years to 2021, and the grant of 39,427 shares based on three financial years to 2022. The performance targets are as disclosed for these performance periods in the Company's previous Directors' Remuneration Reports.
Additional InformationThese awards were approved by the Remuneration Committee, in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy, to replace variable remuneration at Mike's previous employer which was forfeited in order to join the Group. Further details will be disclosed in the Director's Remuneration Report for the current financial year.

There follows a notification form for a director of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMike Powell
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1)GrantNil69,211
(2)GrantNil39,427
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume


- Price
(1) 69,211
(2) 39,427

(1) Nil
(2) Nil
e)Date of transaction2020-12-02
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market
