MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

2 December 2020

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 2 December 2020, an award of shares took place under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Date of transaction 2 December 2020 Class of share Ordinary Option price Nil cost option Vesting date 69,211 shares will vest in March 2022 and 39,427 shares will vest in March 2023, subject to achievement of the performance conditions. Holding Period





Performance conditions Any shares which vest will be subject to a two year holding period from the date of vesting.



The vesting of these awards is subject to performance against a combination of total shareholder return (TSR) and return on capital employed (ROCE) performance targets. The grant of 69,211 shares will be assessed based on performance over the three financial years to 2021, and the grant of 39,427 shares based on three financial years to 2022. The performance targets are as disclosed for these performance periods in the Company's previous Directors' Remuneration Reports. Additional Information These awards were approved by the Remuneration Committee, in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy, to replace variable remuneration at Mike's previous employer which was forfeited in order to join the Group. Further details will be disclosed in the Director's Remuneration Report for the current financial year.

There follows a notification form for a director of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd