San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2020) - RealKey, an innovative provider of digital mortgage technology, today announced that it was one of three companies selected for the Flagstar Bank MortgageTech Accelerator Program.

Key Takeaways:

Digital mortgage platform provider RealKey was one of three startups selected for the Flagstar MortgageTech Accelerator Program.

The Flagstar MortgageTech Accelerator is the first and only accelerator program in the U.S. dedicated to mortgage technology; this is the 2nd round of startups to participate since 2019.

RealKey was selected for the capabilities of the forthcoming RealKey Digital Mortgage Platform to streamline mortgage loan processing and bring much-needed efficiencies to the industry.

Contacts:

Nancy MacGregor

415.309.5185

nancy@triercompany.com

