Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2020) - Alkame Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) and Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today highlighted plans for a recently announced partnership between the two companies. As part of PURA's overall hemp lifestyle brand strategy, PURA has acquired a five percent stake in ALKM as part of a strategic partnership. ALKM already bottles PURA's EVERx CBD Sports Water and now PURA plans to substantially expand its co-packing relationship with ALKM.

In January of this year, PURA launched an acquisition campaign as a forerunner initiative to the first step of its hemp lifestyle brand transition. The company leveraged its own experience and organic core competencies to acquire CBD infused beverage, edible and topical businesses.

PURA targeted CBD product acquisitions that could be enhanced with PURA's patented technology. PURA owns a license to a U.S. Patented cannabis extraction process backed by extensive university medical research. The license, issued by NCM Biotech, is exclusive for beverages, edibles and cosmetics among other uses. NCM Biotech is focused on medical research and Puration has access to that research.

Since launching the acquisition campaign in January, the company has acquired a CBD confections business, a CBD pet products business and CBD sun care business. Combined with its existing beverage industry product line, PURA's combined horizontal market opportunity ranges across over $2 trillion in market value:

Sexual wellness $39 Billion Projected Market Value

Confections $232 Billion Projected Market Value

Pet Products $202 Billion Projected Market Value

Sun Care $12.6 Billion Projected Market Value

Non-Alcoholic Beverage $1.6 Trillion Projected Market Value

Look for a series of updates coming soon on new PURA products to be produced by ALKM.

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications and placement into several emerging business sectors including but not limited to the following: consumer bottled water, RTD products, liquid hemp-based products, household pet products, horticulture, agriculture, and medical applications, including hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

