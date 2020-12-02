Molecular Partners AG: Molecular Partners to Share Clinical Data and Expanding Portfolio Strategy at Virtual R&D Day on December 17, 2020

New data from clinical and preclinical oncology programs to be presented

Preliminary Phase 1 data from anti-COVID-19 candidate MP0420 (ensovibep) expected

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / Molecular Partners AG (SWX:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day for investors and analysts starting at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 17.

Molecular Partners plans to share updates on its oncology programs and preliminary data from the Phase 1 study of MP0420, which is being developed for the treatment of COVID-19 under a collaboration with Novartis. In addition, Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Molecular Partners, will describe the Company's strategy for portfolio growth and expansion.

"This year, we maintained momentum within our oncology portfolio while pushing our drug discovery platform to tackle the urgent medical need driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. The rapid progress from concept to clinical program initiation further underscores the potential of our expanding therapeutics platform to tackle new areas, such as infectious disease, and possibly help many more patients," said Dr. Amstutz.

In addition to senior management, Virtual R&D Day speakers will also feature Dr. Lutz Hegemann, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, Global Health, Novartis, and Mario Sznol, M.D., Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology); Co-Leader, Cancer Immunology, Yale Cancer Center.

A live webcast of the Virtual R&D Day will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.molecularparters.com. An archived webcast recording of the event will be available on the website following the presentation.

About DARPin® therapeutics

DARPin® therapeutics are a new class of custom-built protein therapeutics based on natural binding proteins that open a new dimension of multi-functionality and multi-target specificity in drug design. A single DARPin® candidate can engage more than five targets, and its flexible architecture and small size offer benefits over conventional monoclonal antibodies or other currently available protein therapeutics. DARPin® therapeutics have been clinically validated through to the registrational stage. The DARPin® platform is a fast and cost-effective drug discovery engine, producing drug candidates with optimized properties for development and very high production yields. DARPin® is a registered trademark owned by Molecular Partners AG.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin® therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin® therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology, and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com; Follow the Company on Twitter at @MolecularPrtnrs.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the company and its business. Although the company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could," and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should, therefore, not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

