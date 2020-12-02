(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights November 2020 76,463,771 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,463,771 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,556,866

Previous declaration

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights October 2020 76,461,700 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,461,700 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,554,795

