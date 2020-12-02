(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
November 2020
76,463,771
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,463,771
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,556,866
Previous declaration
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
October 2020
76,461,700
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 76,461,700
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,554,795
