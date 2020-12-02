The "Europe Computer Vision Market by Product Type, Component, Application, Vertical and Country: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Computer Vision Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

Computer Vision is one of the applied fields of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence that offers a visual understanding of the globe through computers. It is mainly concerned with the theory and technology that are designed for structuring the artificial systems. These systems contain important information from images or multi-dimensional data. Computer vision is largely concerned with the automatic extraction, understanding, and analysis of meaningful data from a single image or a sequence of multiple images. It comprises the development of an algorithmic and theoretical basis to achieve understanding through automatic visual.

Computer vision technology is principally being adopted worldwide and is highly dependent on the application. Applications of CV includes machine security and surveillance, vision and gaming, and others. Out of all these applications, some are leading the market, while some are still emerging. The value that is provided by applications of CV is coupled with novelty in business models. Therefore, it is expected to dictate the growth of the market in the coming 10 years. Marketing buzz from many small and large companies is likely to play an important role part in adopting technologies such as virtual reality (VR).

The market is also gaining drive across numerous application areas, that will improve the market in the coming years. In addition to it, the device manufacturers, software developers, and semiconductor and component companies, have all made substantial investments in the development of technology. Many companies have established numerous prototypes, and few of them have also progressed into full production mode. In the meantime, awareness among consumers and enthusiasm for the adoption of computer vision-based applications will keep growing.

Companies Profiled

Intel Corporation

Sony Corporation

Texas Instruments, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

Omron Corporation

Basler AG

Cognex Corporation

Keyence Corporation

TKH Group NV

Matterport, Inc.

Unique Offerings

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Moves: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2017, Apr to 2020, Aug) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Europe Computer Vision Market by Product Type

4.1 Europe Computer Vision PC-Based Market by Country

4.2 Europe Computer Vision Smart Camera-Based Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Computer Vision Market by Component

5.1 Europe Computer Vision Hardware Market by Country

5.2 Europe Computer Vision Software Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Computer Vision Market by Vertical

6.1 Europe Industrial Computer Vision Market by Country

6.2 Europe Non-Industrial Computer Vision Market by Country

Chapter 7. Europe Computer Vision Market by Application

7.1 Europe Quality Assurance Inspection Computer Vision Market by Country

7.2 Europe Measurement Computer Vision Market by Country

7.3 Europe Identification Computer Vision Market by Country

7.4 Europe Predictive Maintenance Computer Vision Market by Country

7.5 Europe Positioning Guidance Computer Vision Market by Country

7.6 Europe 3D Visualization Interactive 3D Modeling Computer Vision Market by Country

Chapter 8. Europe Computer Vision Market by Country

8.1 Germany Computer Vision Market

8.1.1 Germany Computer Vision Market by Product Type

8.1.2 Germany Computer Vision Market by Component

8.1.3 Germany Computer Vision Market by Vertical

8.1.4 Germany Computer Vision Market by Application

8.2 UK Computer Vision Market

8.3 France Computer Vision Market

8.4 Russia Computer Vision Market

8.5 Spain Computer Vision Market

8.6 Italy Computer Vision Market

8.7 Rest of Europe Computer Vision Market

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3atgxt

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005821/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900