Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa Celebrates 60 Years of Public Service and Entrepreneurship

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa marked a major milestone on November 29, 2020. It was on that date 60 years ago that he entered the world of work. In the initial 8 years, Ayabatwa was an employee in the public service and in the private sector, while he spent the next 52 years building and leading enterprises. Ayabatwa started his career as an entrepreneur early in life. Denied education and forced to seek employment in his teenage years, Ayabatwa experimented with a series of businesses from 1968 to 1978. He launched his most successful business at the time, Burundi Tobacco Company, which manufactured cigarettes. Over the subsequent decades, Ayabatwa expanded his businesses across Africa and the Middle East.

What motivated Ayabatwa in his 52 years of doing business? He recently reflected on his five decades of entrepreneurship as follows: "My primary goal was to build things that improved lives. Today if you ask me if I am pleased with my experience during the last 52 years of doing business, my answer is yes, I am happy with what I have done. Some people measure success in money terms, but for me, success is about realizing the objectives one sets out to achieve. I sought to provide for my family, assisting families to uplift themselves from poverty, and to contribute to making Africa a place of opportunities where communities thrive and families flourish. This was a rewarding experience that made a difference."

For Senior Adviser David Himbara, Ayababwa is a remarkable business leader. As Himbara explains, "Tribert is a textbook case of an entrepreneur, a rare breed endowed with a mix of confidence, risk-tolerance, self-discipline, determination, and competitiveness which enabled him to start businesses and see them through to success. Crucially, Ayababwa is self-made. He took ideas and set forth to building enterprises across Africa and beyond. Tribert did not come from money. He applied his work ethic and single-mindedness to become a successful business-builder without equal in his part of the world."

About Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa

Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa is a pan-African industrialist. He is the founder and controlling shareholder of the Pan African Tobacco Group, Africa's largest indigenous manufacturer of tobacco products. The company, which in 2018 celebrated its 40th year of operations, manufactures cigarettes in nine African countries, namely, Angola, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and the United Arab Emirates. Ayabatwa is also one of Africa's leading philanthropists. He has helped communities uplift themselves in fields such as education, food security, afforestation, and water-access. Through his non-profit foundation, Ayababwa strives to help young people to gain the practical engineering experience required to enter the job market in Africa. More recently, Ayabatwa assisted governments in the battle against the Covid19 pandemic by contributing medical equipment and foodstuffs during the lockdowns.

Contact:

David Himbara

PanAfrican Tobacco Group

www.ptg-hld.com

SOURCE: Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619180/Tribert-Rujugiro-Ayabatwa-Celebrates-60-Years-of-Public-Service-and-Entrepreneurship