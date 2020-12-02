DJ TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs 02-Dec-2020 / 20:59 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs Limassol, Cyprus - 02 December 2020. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online retail financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru financial ecosystem, has been notified of transactions in its GDRs by Tinkoff Mobile Chief Executive Officer and PDMR George Chesakov. Details of the transactions are in the document attached. For enquiries: Tinkoff Tinkoff Artem Lebedev Larisa Chernysheva PR Department IR Department + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) Alexandr Leonov Neri Tollardo + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) +44 7741 078383 pr@tinkoff.ru ir@tinkoff.ru [1] About Tinkoff Group TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail and SME financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, its mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, its asset management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services. The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013. The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 12 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem. Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 13.5%. The 3Q 2020 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 12.6 bn. The ROE was 45%. With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. The centre is staffed by over 10,000 employees, making it one of the largest in Europe. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a nationwide network of over 2,500 representatives. In 2018, Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, and in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia. In 2017 and 2013, the Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has been consistently praised by local and global independent experts as the best of its kind (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance). Attachment File: Transaction sheets [2] ISIN: US87238U2033 Category Code: POS TIDM: TCS LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 Sequence No.: 88942 EQS News ID: 1152423 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: mailto:ir@tcsbank.ru 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0600ef4fdab6e228846f6398290e26b6&application_id=1152423&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2020 12:59 ET (17:59 GMT)