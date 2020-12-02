Amazon sellers unite to fight child trafficking during 12 Days of Nuggets 2020

Leading e-Commerce organizations join forces to raise funds and awareness through inspiring content

ROSLYN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / On December 7, 2020, Amazon sellers, entrepreneurs, and online marketing influencers will join forces for twelve days for the annual event, 12 Days of Nuggets produced by the brightest minds in the Amazon and e-Commerce space to raise money and awareness for the non-profit organization, Operation Underground Railroad which is dedicated to ending child sex trafficking. Contributors include Danny McMillan, Fernando Cruz, Brian R. Johnson, George Bryant, and many more, each of whom will offer their unique, disruptive approaches to growing e-Commerce businesses across a variety of platforms including Amazon, Shopify, Walmart, and other shopping sites.

12 Days of Nuggets will run from Monday, December 7th to Friday, December 18, 2020, and includes multiple updates or shareable bite-size pieces of content every 2-3 hours from some of the top minds in the industry each day that you can incorporate into your growth strategy.

"Operation Underground Railroad (OUR) needs all the help it can get, so our online community and event sponsors with include SellerFunding, Getida, and PPC Entourage are going to push as hard as we can to spread the word about the incredible work done by the organization," says Mike Zagare, founder of Days of Nuggets. "To have these influencers and speakers on board is such a blessing, and we've been overwhelmed by the positive response we've received."

WHO: 12 Days of Nuggets

WHEN: Kicks off December 7, 2020

3:00 PM EST

WHERE: www.daysofnuggets.com

HOW: Donate $89 or more gets you full access to ALL Expert Days of Nuggets videos. Looking to make a bigger impact? Donations of $1,000 or more give you lifetime access + Packages from Getida, SellersFunding, and other special offers.

Zagare, who is also the founder and CEO of PPC Entourage, says he felt compelled to support OUR after first learning about the unimaginable horrors of child sex trafficking at a corporate event with his business partner.

"I don't feel like it is enough for me to just make a donation, feel good about it for a bit, and then move on with my life," Zagare says. "We owe a debt to the men and women fighting this battle and I want to do everything in my ability to empower their mission to give these children their lives back. And I know our partners at Days of Nuggets all feel the same way."

To sign-up, visit www.daysofnuggets.com to complete the registration form. All proceeds generated by this virtual event will go to Operation Underground Railroad towards rescuing and supporting thousands of survivors in 28 countries and 26 U.S. states.

For more information on 12 Days of Nuggets, visit them online at www.daysofnuggets.com or on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Operation Underground Railroad

Operation Underground Railroad is a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing children around the world from sex trafficking. Using a vast network of the world's experts in anti-child trafficking and extraction operations, including members of the CIA and law enforcement, OUR has rescued over 3,000 children from sex slavery while at the same time ensuring pedophiles and traffickers are put behind bars. OUR also assists with placing rescued children in specialized places of care to give them the best possible chance of putting the horrors they've endured behind them. To learn more about OUR, its mission, and the people who operate it, visit https://ourrescue.org/.

About 12 Days of Nuggets

Founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneur, Michael Zagare the Founder and CEO of PPC Entourage, along with a group of passionate e-Commerce masterminds, Days of Nuggets is on a mission to raise over $1 million to help put a STOP to child sex trafficking forever. This year's 12-day event will include shareable bite-size growth strategies from some of the top minds in the industry all on a mission to raise money and awareness for the non-profit organization, Operation Underground Railroad. Don't miss this opportunity to give a little while learning a lot, visit www.daysofnuggets.com to sign up today.

About Our Sponsors

About SellersFunding

SellerFunding is a global eCommerce funding organization dedicated to helping you grow your store with new customers and new products to increase revenue streams. Sign up with SellerFunding and have access to working capital in as little as 48 hrs - relieving the pressure of generating additional cash flow. To learn more, visit SellersFunding online at www.sellersfunding.com.

About GETIDA

GETIDA.COM is a data analytics company based in Teaneck, New Jersey. Founded in 2015, GETIDA specializes in e-commerce discrepancy analytics and consulting. Utilizing data visibility technology, GETIDA focuses on discovering and managing financial and inventory-related discrepancies with billions of dollars of transactions managed annually. To learn more about GETIDA, visit www.getida.com.

About PPC Entourage

Helping Sellers Build Powerful Brands. Turning Powerful Brands Into Household Names. To learn more about PPC Entourage, visit www.ppcentourage.com.

