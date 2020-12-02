Steele strengthens its position as a leading risk intelligence data platform for identifying and mitigating compliance risk.

Steele Compliance Solutions, Inc., the global leader in ethics and compliance management for the world's largest multinational enterprises and financial institutions, today announced the acquisition of info4c. info4c delivers the most trusted and robust Politically Exposed Person, State Owned Entity, Sanction Lists and Watchlists Blacklists databases available. This acquisition positions Steele's patented AI-driven platform, Risk Intelligence Data, as the most comprehensive source for real-time, high-quality risk and compliance data for effective decision-making regarding vendors, suppliers and customers.

Founded in 2002, by current CEO Melitta Cabai, info4c provides curated and customized compliance data, enabling companies to address a variety of regulatory and risk requirements, including Anti Money Laundering (AML), Anti Bribery and Corruption (ABAC) and Know Your Customer (KYC). The Zurich-based company provides extensive global coverage in over 20 languages from official, public, reliable, reputable and transparent sources. info4c is known for the industry leading quality of its datasets and will continue to go to market primarily through its network of value added partners.

"We are excited to be joining our longtime partner and industry leader, with a history of innovation and a long-term vision for growth," said Melitta Cabai, CEO of info4c. "In joining Steele, we can reach a wider scope of customers and partners by leveraging the best combination of Steele's AI-based technology and proprietary data, along with human intelligence, to deliver comprehensive risk information. We look forward to providing our valuable partners with the same strong level of service, attention and quality that they are used to; and as part of the Steele family we will be investing to increase the depth and breadth of our datasets."

"An ever-increasing volume of publicly available information, coupled with a changing regulatory environment, means compliance professionals need better technology to effectively identify risk information," said Christian Focacci, Managing Partner of Steele's Risk Intelligence Data. "info4c's datasets complement our deep expertise in data and AI technology. This strategic acquisition will expand our risk intelligence platform, providing our clients an even more comprehensive view of risk and allow for more predictive risk assessment of vendors and customers."

"Now, more than ever, compliance professionals need better technology and better data to effectively identify risk," said Eric Lochner, CEO of Steele. "As a long-term partner of Steele, we have valued our relationship with info4c for nearly a decade, and we look forward to supporting and investing in info4C's robust partner ecosystem. We believe that our strong client base along with info4c's robust partnership ecosystem will be a true game changer. The addition of info4c to the Steele family of products enables us to provide clients and their partners with an unmatched level of data coverage to evaluate risk confidently and effectively. Collectively, we will provide the compliance industry with the enhanced tools they need to gain a truly integrated, holistic view of their compliance program."

About Steele Compliance Solutions, Inc.

Steele is the global leader in Ethics Compliance Management. We partner with the world's largest, most respected companies to deliver compliance products and services that help organizations embrace a culture of compliance while protecting their brand.

For more information, please visit: www.steeleglobal.com

About info4c

info4c is the global provider of high-quality compliance information founded more than 10 years ago as a Swiss pioneer providing specialized compliance reports. info4c solutions are customized and selected to comply with the relevant legislation and serve most efficiently the specific purpose: Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti Money Laundering (AML), prevention terrorism financing, fraud and corruption (e.g. FCPA and Bribery Act requirements). Their flagship product, the PEP Desk (politically exposed persons database), is successfully implemented in thousands of banks, insurance companies and large global corporate players. Their PEP Desk portraits political figures, leaders and other important persons from more than 240 countries and territories and is customized for maximum efficiency.

For more information, please visit: www.info4c.net

