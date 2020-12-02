DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

*Notification of Major Holdings* *1. Details of issuer* +------------------------------+---------------------+ |Name: |TUI AG | +------------------------------+---------------------+ |Street: |Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4| +------------------------------+---------------------+ |Postal code: |30625 | +------------------------------+---------------------+ |City: |Hannover | | |Germany | +------------------------------+---------------------+ |Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900SL2WSPV293B552 | +------------------------------+---------------------+ *2. Reason for notification* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Change of breakdown of voting rights | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Other reason: | | |non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 | | |para. 1 WpHG | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ *3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* +-------------------------------------------------+ |Legal entity: Société Générale S.A. | |City of registered office, country: Paris, France| +-------------------------------------------------+ *4. Names of shareholder(s)* holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. ++ || ++ *5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* +-----------+ |24 Nov 2020| +-----------+ *6. Total positions* +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ | |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number| | | rights| voting| both in %| of voting| | |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights| | | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to| | | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG| | | 7.a.)| s| | | | | | (total of| | | | | | 7.b.1 +| | | | | | 7.b.2)| | | +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ |New | 0.46 %| 5.01 %| 5.47 %| 590415100| +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ |Previous | 0 %| 0 %| 0 %| /| |notification | | | | | +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ *7. Details on total positions* *a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |ISIN | Absolute | In % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ | | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect| | | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| | | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |DE000TUAG000| 2713135| 0| 0.46 %| 0.00 %| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |*Total* | 2713135 | 0.46 % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ *b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* +------------+---------------------+---------------------+-------+------+ |Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting|Voting| |instrument |maturity date |conversion period | rights|rights| | | | |absolut| in %| | | | | e| | +------------+---------------------+---------------------+-------+------+ |Right to |N/A |N/A |1524236|0.26 %| |recall lent | | | | | |securities | | | | | +------------+---------------------+---------------------+-------+------+ |Listed Call |18.12.2020-18.06.2021|Until | 137500|0.02 %| |Options | |18.12.2020-18.06.2021| | | +------------+---------------------+---------------------+-------+------+ |Certificates|18.12.2020-18.03.2022|18.12.2020-18.03.2022|4613045|0.78 %| +------------+---------------------+---------------------+-------+------+ | | |*Total* |6274781|1.06 %| +------------+---------------------+---------------------+-------+------+ *b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* +------------+---------------------+----------+--------+--------+------+ |Type of |Expiration or |Exercise |Cash or | Voting|Voting| |instrument |maturity date |or |physical| rights|rights| | | |conversion|settleme|absolute| in %| | | |period |nt | | | +------------+---------------------+----------+--------+--------+------+ |OTC Call |03.01.2033 |Until |Cash | 2704690|0.46 %| |Options on | |03.01.2033| | | | |Basket | | | | | | +------------+---------------------+----------+--------+--------+------+ |Certificates|03.01.2033 |Until |Cash | 49508|0.01 %| | | |03.01.2033| | | | +------------+---------------------+----------+--------+--------+------+ |Contract For|N/A |N/A |Cash | 1704068|0.29 %| |Difference | | | | | | +------------+---------------------+----------+--------+--------+------+ |OTC Call |16.12.2020-03.01.2033|Until |Cash | 7697509|1.30 %| |Options | |16.12.2020| | | | | | |-03.01.203| | | | | | |3 | | | | +------------+---------------------+----------+--------+--------+------+ |OTC Put |18.12.2020-03.01.2033|Until |Cash | 774662|0.13 %| |Options | |18.12.2020| | | | | | |-03.01.203| | | | | | |3 | | | | +------------+---------------------+----------+--------+--------+------+ |OTC Put |16.12.2022 |16.12.2022|Physical| 230000|0.04 %| |Options | | | | | | +------------+---------------------+----------+--------+--------+------+ |Listed Put |18.12.2020-18.06.2021|Until |Physical| 2125000|0.36 %| |Options | |18.12.2020| | | | | | |-18.06.202| | | | | | |1 | | | | +------------+---------------------+----------+--------+--------+------+ |Listed Call |16.12.2020-03.01.2033|Until |Cash | 7249519|1.23 %| |Warrants | |16.12.2020| | | | | | |-03.01.203| | | | | | |3 | | | | +------------+---------------------+----------+--------+--------+------+ |Listed Put |18.12.2020-03.01.2033|Until |Cash | 779305|0.13 %| |Warrants | |18.12.2020| | | | | | |-03.01.203| | | | | | |3 | | | | +------------+---------------------+----------+--------+--------+------+ | | | |*Total* |23314261|3.95 %| +------------+---------------------+----------+--------+--------+------+ *8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| | |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the | | |(underlying) issuer (1.). | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the | | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ |Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both| | | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%| | | at least 3%| through| or more)| | | or more)| instruments| | | | |(if at least| | | | | 5% or more)| |

