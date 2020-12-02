Qarnot computing, a company certified as the "Best Place To Work" owing to its working conditions and commitment to the professional development of its employees.

Qarnot computing, an innovative company which provides computer-based heating solutions, was recently certified as one of the best companies to work in France. The "Best Places To Work" certification is awarded to companies achieving the best performance in terms of working conditions and rewards the high level of trust its employees placed in their management. The assessment is based on an employee questionnaire and an in-depth evaluation of HR policies and practices. The questions mainly cover employees' perception of their work environment as well as leadership development, compensation benefits, image a sense of belonging, 360 relationships, corporate culture, HR management, etc.

"I've always said that the company owes its success to the commitment and involvement of the teams! We have been hearing for the past few years that there is a good atmosphere at Qarnot; employees say they like it here and they want to stay... We are proud and thrilled with the Best Place to Work results which testify to the choices we have made. We'll ensure that we maintain what makes us strong today going forward: the desire of our employees to work at Qarnot, and this drive to achieve a collective goal!" declared Miroslav Sviezeny, COO Co-founder.

"We wanted a concrete and objective insight into the work atmosphere at Qarnot. The results of the Best Place to Work provide an external view of the company, and we are obviously delighted with the outcome! From our point of view, it is as much a source of satisfaction as an invitation to strive to achieve more." stated Fabienne Le Gall, CMO.

97% of employees recommend the company. This data acknowledges the various actions undertaken by Qarnot computing, in particular its efforts to attract, retain and foster employee loyalty. This also reveals the company's desire to support its employees in their professional development while ensuring the continuous improvement of work processes at the company.

About the "Best Places To Work" program

"Best Places To Work" is an international certification program that rewards the best employers in different countries. The assessment is based on the analysis of a company's level of attractiveness via a two-step process focusing on eight factors. These factors cover company culture, management leadership, learning opportunities and HR practices.

For more information, go to www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

