Atomera, Inc: Atomera to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Main Event 2020 Conference

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry, today announced it will participate in the LD Micro Virtual Main Event 2020 Conference on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live and available on Atomera's investor relations website at ir.atomera.com. The webcast will be archived and available for 90 days.

About Atomera

Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619225/Atomera-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-Virtual-Main-Event-2020-Conference

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
