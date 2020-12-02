Intellabridge Technology Corporation: Intellabridge Technology Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC and BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE:INTL)(OTCQB:CRBTF)(FRA:98AA), a blockchain technology company, is pleased to provide a corporate update summarizing the Company's current corporate plans.

The Company has had a challenging year, as described in the most recent Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) released on Monday November 30th, given the global pandemic, which has adversely affected the Company's business. In order to attempt to mitigate these effects on the Company and align Company expenditures with the reduction in demand and revenues, Intellabridge has been working to restructure the team to provide remote services as needed based on client demand.

The Company also has been exploring new opportunities in the blockchain and decentralized financial ("DeFi") technology sector based on its experience and past work on products in blockchain, including its proprietary decentralized exchange.

DeFi is blockchain infrastructure that aims to decentralize the traditional financial industry, such as wealth management, trading, lending, investments, payments, remittance and insurance in a way that creates more accessible financial services. According to media reports, DeFi has become a growing topic in the blockchain community, and has grown in total value locked (TVL) from $675 million USD in January 2020 to more than $14 billion USD recently.

Furthermore, the Company has been exploring, under the SEC's "Test-the-Waters" Rule, the feasibility of raising capital through a Regulation A offering to fund new opportunities in the DeFi sector. The Test-the-Waters Rule allows issuers to gauge market interest in a possible offering prior to the filing of a registration statement. The Company has not made a decision about whether or not to move forward on a Regulation A offering and has not determined whether or not such an offering is feasible.

The Company will be making further announcements in the near future to update investors on its strategic plan, product developments, and Regulation A offering.

