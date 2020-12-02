Blue Harvest Fisheries: Blue Harvest Relaunches Blue Water, Company's Latest Upgraded Vessel

NEW BEDFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / Blue Harvest Fisheries has relaunched the Blue Water, the latest vessel in the company's fleet to undergo extensive refurbishment and restoration. Another significant investment in the company's future, Blue Water now features many state-of-the-art improvements that set the standard for safe, sustainable fishing.

As one of eight scalloping vessels purchased from the Peabody Corporation in 2015, Blue Water has undergone two years of extensive upgrades to improve efficiency and safety. Blue Water rejoins Blue Harvest's fleet of 15 scallop vessels, which fish out of Fairhaven, Massachusetts, and Newport News, Virginia.

"Over the last year we've made major investments in the long-term future of our company and the fisheries we work in," said Keith Decker, President and CEO of Blue Harvest. "Blue Water is just one more example of these investments, which will help make Blue Harvest a leader in the scallop fishery for years to come."

The restoration process included updating the vessel's electronics, generators and hydraulic systems, as well as rebuilding two 400 horsepower engines. These upgrades allow Blue Water to operate far more efficiently than older vessels, lowering operating costs and reducing the vessel's overall carbon footprint. The upgrades also include significant safety improvements, and the vessel's interior was completely refitted to include quieter, more spacious rooms for the crews, to improve the workplace experience.

Blue Water now resumes harvesting Atlantic sea scallops, which continue to be one of the healthiest and most sustainably managed fisheries in the United States. The new and improved vessel includes a new shucking house and an overhauled fish hold, which allows for Marine Stewardship Council-certified scallops to be shucked at sea for direct offload and processing at the company's SQF-certified facility in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Earlier this year, Blue Harvest announced the launch of three refitted vessels joining its fleet of 9 groundfish vessels.

Visit our products page to learn more about Blue Harvest scallops, as well as our locally harvested haddock, ocean perch and Atlantic pollock.

About Blue Harvest Fisheries



Blue Harvest Fisheries is a leading supplier of premium quality seafood sustainably harvested from MSC certified fisheries in the U.S. The company operates its own fleet of 15 scallop and 9 groundfish vessels as well as offload facilities in Newport News, VA and Fairhaven, MA, and an SQF certified waterfront manufacturing facility in New Bedford, MA. The Blue Harvest Fisheries product line features sea scallops, Pacific cod, haddock, ocean perch (Acadian redfish) and Atlantic pollock (saithe). The company also offers swordfish and tuna from approved third-party vessels. Blue Harvest Fisheries products are sold fresh and frozen under the Blue Harvest brand to leading restaurants, wholesalers and distributors across the U.S. and abroad. The company also offers custom processing and is a supplier of private label products to retailers and food service distributors. For more information visit www.blueharvestfisheries.com.

Press Contact:



Robert Vanasse

Stove Boat Communications

(202) 333-2628

bob@stoveboat.com

SOURCE: Blue Harvest Fisheries

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619257/Blue-Harvest-Relaunches-Blue-Water-Companys-Latest-Upgraded-Vessel