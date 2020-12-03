Deal to expand European footprint and inbound logistics capabilities within the automotive sector

Neovia Logistics, a global supplier of logistics services, announced today the company has entered into an agreement to acquire Temmel Logistik Center (TLC), an Austria-based provider of automotive manufacturing inbound logistics support services.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2021 pending regulatory clearance.

"We believe TLC will be an outstanding addition to the Neovia lineup, particularly in the growing European market," said CEO Pat Olney. "The incorporation of TLC's inbound logistics capabilities will be an outstanding fit for our strategic vision and growth plans."

With three primary facilities in Graz, Ilz, and Lannach which account for more than 110,000 square meters of operational area TLC has more than 450 employees and serves operations in the region for Magna Steyr, Magna Powertrain and other clients.

"Neovia has proven to be a highly agile and innovative partner over the past months," said Hagen Temmel, TLC Managing Director. "The upcoming know-how transfer will enable us to expand TLC's range of services in Austria and neighboring countries, to further strengthen our customer relationships and to move with our employees into a successful, common future."

TLC was founded in 1996, focusing on sequencing and assembly services for the automotive sector. Since then the company has expanded into cross-dock operations and value-add services.

