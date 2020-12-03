Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2020) - REX Opportunity Corp. ("REX" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that Naomi Lennon has joined the REX Board of Directors.

"Naomi Lennon brings deep industry experience and connection to REX, adding content and creator expertise to our core capital markets and corporate governance strength" said REX CEO Jim Boyle.

Naomi Lennon is the Founder of Lennon Management Inc., a full service talent firm specializing in developing the careers of social media's top tier creators. Founded at the inception of YouTube's Partner Program in 2009, Naomi Lennon has been integral in growing the careers of some of YouTube's biggest celebrities including RCLBeauty101, Racka Racka and TikTok creators Nathan Piland and Romain Bernus. With a track record of securing sponsorship deals with brands such as Nintendo, Unilever, Ubisoft and AT&T, Lennon has negotiated and overseen 1000's of campaigns across over 100 channels, her firm has also consulted internationally to companies including Ali Baba and Universal Music and is a recognized thought leader in the content creator space.

About REX

REX is a content creator aggregator. We acquire interests in creators' broadcast and streaming channels, rolling them into a public company. We offer the opportunity to invest directly in creators. With REX, creators and investors have the opportunity to share in the growth of the content industry.

