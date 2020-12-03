The global organic pigments market size is expected to grow by USD 1,678.88 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The demand for paints with low VOC content is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost of organic pigments will hamper the market growth.

Organic pigments have peculiarly unique properties that ensure hues that other kinds of pigments fail to produce. They are used to provide metallic finishes and elastic properties. Owing to superior properties, organic pigments are highly preferred in specialized applications in the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and refinished and high-end automobile industries. Organic pigments are also being used to improve aesthetics and the functional values in both paints and plastics segments. These pigments are used in paints that can protect against harsh weather, dampness, corrosion, fungi, and other destructive influences on the building. Moreover, a few of them are used as a plasticizer dampened powders that allow functional advantages such as light reflection, heat reflection, opacity, and gas and vapor barrier. With paints and coatings with low VOC content gaining prominence, the market for organic pigments is expected to witness massive growth during the forecast period.

Global Organic Pigments Market: Type Landscape

Azo pigments are also known as diazine derivative pigments. The oxidation of hydrazine results in azo pigments, which impart colors, such as red, yellow, and orange. These pigments are colorless earth and clay materials, which, when treated using azo compounds, impart colors. The pigment carrier is an important aspect that affects the light fastness of azo pigments. The paints and coatings sector is anticipated to be the largest market for azo pigments owing to spurious demand from global construction.

Global Organic Pigments Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest organic pigments market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increase in infrastructural activities that require paints and coatings with functional benefits will significantly drive organic pigments market growth in this region over the forecast period. 54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for organic pigments in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

